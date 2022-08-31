Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickman was speaking after watching his side put in a spirited performance against one of League Two’s form teams in Doncaster Rovers in the opening game of their Papa Johns Trophy campaign.

The Magpies under-21s held Gary McSheffrey’s side to a goalless draw in 90 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium before slipping to a narrow defeat on penalties after Jay Turner-Cook’s missed spot kick as the hosts claimed the extra point.

But with the transfer deadline looming, Dickman was asked about the likelihood of any of his squad being allowed to leave on loan in order to further their development in league football with midfielder Joe White one of those names mentioned having recently been linked with a move back to Hartlepool United.

Joe White spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’m not 100 per cent sure in terms of what is going on with that. There have been a couple of names that have been mentioned, but as far as I am aware nothing has been finalised,” said Dickman.

“I honestly don’t know. It could be, if it happens then it will have to be in the next day or so. If it doesn’t happen then he’ll stay and he will be in and around what we’re doing.

“We just need to see what happens in regards to that.”

Joe White continued his return from injury for Newcastle United under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

White spent the second half of last season on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium after being brought in by former manager Graeme Lee.

The 19-year-old, who joined Newcastle’s academy in 2016 and has represented England at under-18s level, made 16 appearances for Pools, including his debut as a substitute in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder made his return to action this season when featuring for 45 minutes in last week’s 4-0 success over Derby County under-21s in Premier League 2 Division 2.

And White continued his return from injury with another 75 minutes against Doncaster where he also picked up a yellow card for a foul on Liam Ravenhill.

“Joe has just come back from an injury so the main thing there is just getting him back to full fitness,” explained Dickman.

”His training has been quite good within our group and his performance first half on Friday [against Derby] was the level we expect and tonight, again, there was some good bits, mainly without the ball.

"It’s just that little bit of discipline when we’re in possession, and his roles and responsibilities, that we just need to try and tidy up.

"But Joe’s just coming back from an injury so we’re just trying to get him back as fit as he can be, as quick as we can.”

Pools boss Paul Hartley was asked about a potential move for White following the defeat at Leyton Orient at the weekend but remained tight-lipped on the matter.

“There’s nothing yet,” Hartley told The Mail on White.

“We’ve got until Thursday. We’ve had a lot of names thrown at us and we’ve made enquiries about players.”