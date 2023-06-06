The 20-year-old will formally complete his move to the Riverside when his contract with the Premier League and FA Cup winners expires at the end of the month.

A midfielder by trade, Agyemang offers versatility to Boro’s ranks, with the ability to operate in defence, having agreed a two-year deal with Michael Carrick’s side.

Agyemang joined City last summer after an impressive trial spell following his Charlton Athletic release and he made 13 appearances for the under-21s last season on their way to securing the Premier League 2 title ahead of Liverpool.

Middlesbrough have confirmed Manchester City's Terrell Agyemang will join at the end of his current deal. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Agyemang will link up with Boro next month and is likely to form part of the club’s under-21 squad ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Nathan Simpson became the latest academy player to commit his future to Boro recently after signing his first professional deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, originally from Sunderland, has signed a two-year deal until the end of the 2024-25 season with the option of a further year beyond that.

Simpson can operate on the right of defence or midfield and featured nine times for Boro’s under-21s, contributing five assists, as they finished seventh in Premier League 2 Division 2.

Simpson follows the likes of Henry Popple and Jeremy Sivi in becoming the latest academy player to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Riverside with goalkeeper Sol Brynn also recently committing his future to the club following a successful loan spell with Swindon Town.