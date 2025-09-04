Rob Edwards | Getty Images

Middlesbrough transfer news: Rob Edwards reflects on the club’s transfer business

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has been reflecting on the club’s summer transfer business - and also explained Law McCabe’s loan move to Plymouth Argyle.

The 19-year-old midfielder, a Boro academy graduate, headed out on loan to Plymouth on deadline day for the rest of the season to the League One side. Having made his senior debut in November 2023 he has been a regular first team squad member but starts have been restricted recently.

Edwards told the club website: “There has been a real plan around Law and we’ve spoken to him at length about it. With the dynamic as it is in the midfield at the moment, with the lads doing really well, through no fault of his own it was going to be more difficult for Law to get that game-time here.

“Because we’ve got such high hopes for him, we want him to go and get that football that he deserves and he needs now. Both ourselves and Law didn’t want him to have a similar year to the one he had last year. Last year was a really good experience for him being around the group, but he didn’t get loads of football. He needs the next step in his journey now.”

Edwards added: “He’s at a really good football club with great support and big expectation. He’ll be playing for a manager who I know and who played in the same position as Law, and I think he’s going to really help him. It was a really good fit for Law. We wouldn’t let him just go anywhere, and I think this ticks all the boxes.”

Rob Edwards on Middlesbrough’s summer transfer business

Over the summer, Boro made 11 new signings including the deadline day capture of striker David Strelec.

Edwards added: "We have a really strong group in that top line and you need that if you're going to be the right end of the table. It's a long season. We're going to need all of them. He's really excited about coming in and helping us. I'm delighted with that one.

"The lads [recruitment team led by Kieran Scott and Chris Jones] have been on that one and around it for a long time. With signings like that, that has to be the case. There has to be a lot of homework done and they've delivered that one really well.”

