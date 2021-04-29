Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro could miss out on international striker deal, Stoke City could land £9m windfall
Middlesbrough are back in Championship action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in their penultimate match of the 2020/21 season.
As things stand, Boro look set for a comfortable top-half finish, but could slip as low as 13th if they don't finish their season with a couple of solid results.
Speaking after last weekend's confident 3-1 win over relegation-battlers Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough teenager Josh Coburn thanked his manager for having faith in him, following a game that saw him score his first goal for the club. He said: “I’m pretty speechless really, it’s what dreams are made of.
All through the academy you just dream of this, it’s a shame the fans aren’t here but it’s obviously good to get the three points as well.. “He’s (Warnock) been massive for me to be fair.
“He’s put me in with the first team, helped me with little things in training, just little movements and stuff and obviously that’s where the goal came from. Obviously I scored the goal and it’s all thanks to him for giving me the opportunity.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues: