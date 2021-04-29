Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro could miss out on international striker deal, Stoke City could land £9m windfall

As things stand, Boro look set for a comfortable top-half finish, but could slip as low as 13th if they don't finish their season with a couple of solid results.

Speaking after last weekend's confident 3-1 win over relegation-battlers Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough teenager Josh Coburn thanked his manager for having faith in him, following a game that saw him score his first goal for the club. He said: “I’m pretty speechless really, it’s what dreams are made of.

All through the academy you just dream of this, it’s a shame the fans aren’t here but it’s obviously good to get the three points as well.. “He’s (Warnock) been massive for me to be fair.

“He’s put me in with the first team, helped me with little things in training, just little movements and stuff and obviously that’s where the goal came from. Obviously I scored the goal and it’s all thanks to him for giving me the opportunity.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues:

1. Villa backed to win Buendia race Ex-Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has tipped his former side to win the race to sign Norwich City star Emi Buendia this summer, claiming they'd be an ideal fit for his talents. Leeds United and Arsenal have also been heavily-linked with the Argentine ace. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

2. Rooney could make shock comeback Ex-Sheffield Wednesday ace Calrton Palmer has backed Derby County boss Wayne Rooney to make a sensational return to the playing field for the Rams' last two games of the season - if he's fit enough to feature. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Hammers told to consider Chaplin West Ham United have been urged to consider a move for Barnsley ace Conor Chaplin, if they can't sign Man Utd's Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal this summer. Chaplin has played a role in the Tykes' play-off push this season. (The Athletic) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Canaries' Ajer interest continues to grow Reports from north of the border have again linked Norwich City with a move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, with a figure of around £8m suggested as a potential bid. He's been capped 21 times at senior level for Norway. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo