Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro plot transfer raid for Premier League starlet, Nottingham Forest close in on midfielder

Boro, who has two games of their season left to play, could finish as high as seventh or as low as 13th, in a tightly-packed Championship table.

Speaking after the win over Wednesday, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock delivered his verdict on the result, and claimed: “I thought we made a little bit hard work of it but I thought we should have been three or four up at half-time.

“To give them the penalty gave them a lift and we just had to regroup at half-time and I thought we came out with bags of energy and dominated for large parts. We should have scored a few more and I was pleased.

“I’m glad it’s (relegation) not decided today for them (the Owls). It would be great if they can beat Forest and take it to the last game of the season.”

Next up, Boro take on Luton Town in their penultimate game of the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the weekend action continues:

1. Canaries keen on Kouyate Norwich City have been credited with an interest in Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate. It's not the first time he's attracted Championship interest, as Nottingham Forest were keen on the player before he got his move from Troyes to Metz last summer. (Sport Witness) Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Buy photo

2. Bluebirds stalwart set for exit Cardiff City look set to release Junior Hoilett this summer, as manager Mick McCarthy looks to oversee a summer overhaul at the club at the end of the season. He's made over 180 appearances for the Bluebirds since joining from QPR in 2016. (Wales Online) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Turkish side chase Terriers midfielder Turkish side Fenerbahce have been tipped to move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna this summer. However, the Terriers could scupper a potential deal by exercising their option to extend the 23-year-old's contract by one year. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

4. Duo chase Robins youngster Promoted duo Norwich City and Watford look set to go head-to-head to sign Bristol City starlet Saikou Janneh this summer. There manager Nigel Pearson has spoken publicly of his desire to keep the player, who is also on Brighton's radar. (The Sun) Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo