Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro plot transfer raid for Premier League starlet, Nottingham Forest close in on midfielder
Middlesbrough powered their way to a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend - a result that has made it all the more difficult for the Owls to stay up this season, as the relegation battle looks set to go down to the wire.
Boro, who has two games of their season left to play, could finish as high as seventh or as low as 13th, in a tightly-packed Championship table.
Speaking after the win over Wednesday, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock delivered his verdict on the result, and claimed: “I thought we made a little bit hard work of it but I thought we should have been three or four up at half-time.
“To give them the penalty gave them a lift and we just had to regroup at half-time and I thought we came out with bags of energy and dominated for large parts. We should have scored a few more and I was pleased.
“I’m glad it’s (relegation) not decided today for them (the Owls). It would be great if they can beat Forest and take it to the last game of the season.”
Next up, Boro take on Luton Town in their penultimate game of the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday afternoon.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the weekend action continues: