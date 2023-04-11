Carrick has made a huge impression in his first job in management after taking over at the Riverside in October.

Boro were 21st in the Championship table with 17 points from their first 16 games of the season when the former Manchester United midfielder took charge.

Since then the Teessiders have seen a huge upturn in form as they have climbed up the table into fourth place having flirted with automatic promotion for a number of weeks.

Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the EFL manager of the year award. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Carrick’s side are currently eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United but look set to, at least, claim a play-off spot.

Carrick has overseen 25 games in charge of Boro, winning 16, drawing three and losing six.

He has taken 51 points from a possible 75 available and, as such, has been recognised by the EFL.

Carrick has been nominated for the award alongside Vincent Kompany, with the former Manchester City defender guiding Burnley to promotion back to he Premier League in his first season in charge, and Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom is the Championship's leading goalscorer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Carrick is not the only representative from the Riverside nominated for an end of season award.

In line for the prestigious EFL Player of the Season award in the division, the two top-scoring players collide.

Akpom’s 26 goals have been instrumental in Boro’s success under Carrick, while Viktor Gyökeres’ 18 goals and nine assists has fired Coventry to the verge of a play-off spot. The ever dependable and hugely experienced Josh Brownhill completes the shortlist for Burnley.

The EFL Young Player of the Season awards will once again be given out to recognise the best young talent in the division with Middlesbrough’s Hackney nominated.

Hackney, 20, has one goal and four assists to his name this season but faces competition from Bristol City’s Alex Scott, 19, and Sunderland's Amad Diallo, 20, who has 11 goals and two assists on loan from Manchester United.

New for 2023, Middlesbrough have also been nominated for the EFL Diversity award alongside Bolton Wanderers and Watford.