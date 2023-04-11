News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
10 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
35 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
55 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Middlesbrough trio shortlisted for EFL Awards

Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the Championship Manager of the Season award with Middlesbrough duo Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney also nominated for player awards.

By Joe Ramage
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

Carrick has made a huge impression in his first job in management after taking over at the Riverside in October.

Boro were 21st in the Championship table with 17 points from their first 16 games of the season when the former Manchester United midfielder took charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then the Teessiders have seen a huge upturn in form as they have climbed up the table into fourth place having flirted with automatic promotion for a number of weeks.

Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the EFL manager of the year award. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the EFL manager of the year award. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for the EFL manager of the year award. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Carrick’s side are currently eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United but look set to, at least, claim a play-off spot.

Carrick has overseen 25 games in charge of Boro, winning 16, drawing three and losing six.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has taken 51 points from a possible 75 available and, as such, has been recognised by the EFL.

Carrick has been nominated for the award alongside Vincent Kompany, with the former Manchester City defender guiding Burnley to promotion back to he Premier League in his first season in charge, and Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom is the Championship's leading goalscorer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom is the Championship's leading goalscorer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom is the Championship's leading goalscorer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Read More
Boro boss seeks strong end to the season
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Carrick is not the only representative from the Riverside nominated for an end of season award.

In line for the prestigious EFL Player of the Season award in the division, the two top-scoring players collide.

Akpom’s 26 goals have been instrumental in Boro’s success under Carrick, while Viktor Gyökeres’ 18 goals and nine assists has fired Coventry to the verge of a play-off spot. The ever dependable and hugely experienced Josh Brownhill completes the shortlist for Burnley.

The EFL Young Player of the Season awards will once again be given out to recognise the best young talent in the division with Middlesbrough’s Hackney nominated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hackney, 20, has one goal and four assists to his name this season but faces competition from Bristol City’s Alex Scott, 19, and Sunderland's Amad Diallo, 20, who has 11 goals and two assists on loan from Manchester United.

New for 2023, Middlesbrough have also been nominated for the EFL Diversity award alongside Bolton Wanderers and Watford.

The EFL Awards take place on Sunday, April 23, where the winners will be announced at a star-studded event at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.

MiddlesbroughChuba AkpomTeessidersManchester United