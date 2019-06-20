Middlesbrough's full 2019/20 fixture list with Jonathan Woodgate's side set to open new EFL season

Middlesbrough will open the EFL’s 2019/20 season on Sky Sports when they visit Championship newcomers Luton.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 09:45
Middlesbrough will start their 2019/20 season with a trip to Luton's Kenilworth Road.

Boro will make the trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday, August 2 to face last season’s League One winners, now managed by former West Brom assistant Graeme Jones.

It’s the first of six games Boro will play in August, ahead of fixtures with Brentford, Blackburn, Wigan, Millwall and Bristol City.

On paper it appears to represent a kind start for new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, as only one of the Teessiders’ first five opponents finished in the top half of the Championship last season.

Boro have been handed a home game against Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day and will face an away trip to Preston on New Year’s Day.

The Teessiders will finish the campaign with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro’s full 2019/20 fixture list is below:

August

Friday, August 2: Luton (a) - 7.45pm

Saturday, August 10: Brentford (h) - 3pm

Saturday, August 17: Blackburn (a) - 3pm

Tuesday, August 20: Wigan (h) - 7.45pm

Saturday, August 24: Millwall (h) - 3pm

Saturday, August 31: Bristol City (a) - 3pm

September

Saturday, September 14: Reading (h) - 3pm

Saturday, September 21: Cardiff City (a) - 3pm

Saturday, September 28: Sheffield Wednesday (h) - 3pm

October

Tuesday, October 1: Preston North End (h) - 7.45pm

Saturday, October 5: Birmingham City (a) - 3pm

Saturday, October 19: West Brom (h) - 3pm

Wednesday, October 23: Huddersfield (a) - 7.45pm

Saturday, October 26: Fulham (h) - 3pm

November

Saturday, November 2: Derby (a) - 3pm

Saturday, November 9: Queens Park Rangers (a) - 3pm

Saturday, November 23: Hull City (h) - 3pm

Wednesday, November 27: Barnsley (h) - 7.45pm

Saturday, November 30: Leeds (a) - 3pm

December

Saturday, December 7: Charlton (h) - 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tuesday, December 10: Nottingham Forest (a) - 7.45pm

Saturday, December 14: Swansea (a) - 3pm

Saturday, December 21: Stoke (h) - 3pm

Thursday, December 26: Huddersfield (h) - 3pm

Sunday, December 29: West Brom (a) - 3pm

January

Wednesday, January 1: Preston (a) - 3pm

Saturday, January 11: Derby (h) - 3pm

Saturday, January 18: Fulham (a) - 3pm

Saturday, January 25: Birmingham (h) - 3pm

February

Saturday, February 1: Blackburn (h) - 3pm

Saturday, February 8: Brentford (a) - 3pm

Tuesday, February 11: Wigan (a) - 7.45pm

Saturday, February 15: Luton (h) - 3pm

Saturday, February 22: Barnsley (a) - 3pm

Wednesday, February 26: Leeds (h) - 7.45pm

Saturday, February 29: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

March

Saturday, March 7: Charlton (a) - 3pm

Saturday, March 14: Swansea (h) - 3pm

Wednesday, March 18: Stoke (a) - 8pm

Saturday, March 21: Hull (a) - 3pm

April

Saturday, April 4: Queens Park Rangers (h) - 3pm

Friday, April 10: Millwall (a) - 3pm

Monday, April 13: Bristol City (h) - 3pm

Saturday, April 18: Reading (a) - 3pm

Saturday, April 25: Cardiff (h) - 3pm

May

Saturday, May 2: Sheffield Wednesday (a) - 12:30pm