Middlesbrough's full 2019/20 fixture list with Jonathan Woodgate's side set to open new EFL season
Middlesbrough will open the EFL’s 2019/20 season on Sky Sports when they visit Championship newcomers Luton.
Boro will make the trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday, August 2 to face last season’s League One winners, now managed by former West Brom assistant Graeme Jones.
It’s the first of six games Boro will play in August, ahead of fixtures with Brentford, Blackburn, Wigan, Millwall and Bristol City.
On paper it appears to represent a kind start for new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, as only one of the Teessiders’ first five opponents finished in the top half of the Championship last season.
Boro have been handed a home game against Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day and will face an away trip to Preston on New Year’s Day.
The Teessiders will finish the campaign with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
Boro’s full 2019/20 fixture list is below:
August
Friday, August 2: Luton (a) - 7.45pm
Saturday, August 10: Brentford (h) - 3pm
Saturday, August 17: Blackburn (a) - 3pm
Tuesday, August 20: Wigan (h) - 7.45pm
Saturday, August 24: Millwall (h) - 3pm
Saturday, August 31: Bristol City (a) - 3pm
September
Saturday, September 14: Reading (h) - 3pm
Saturday, September 21: Cardiff City (a) - 3pm
Saturday, September 28: Sheffield Wednesday (h) - 3pm
October
Tuesday, October 1: Preston North End (h) - 7.45pm
Saturday, October 5: Birmingham City (a) - 3pm
Saturday, October 19: West Brom (h) - 3pm
Wednesday, October 23: Huddersfield (a) - 7.45pm
Saturday, October 26: Fulham (h) - 3pm
November
Saturday, November 2: Derby (a) - 3pm
Saturday, November 9: Queens Park Rangers (a) - 3pm
Saturday, November 23: Hull City (h) - 3pm
Wednesday, November 27: Barnsley (h) - 7.45pm
Saturday, November 30: Leeds (a) - 3pm
December
Saturday, December 7: Charlton (h) - 3pm
Tuesday, December 10: Nottingham Forest (a) - 7.45pm
Saturday, December 14: Swansea (a) - 3pm
Saturday, December 21: Stoke (h) - 3pm
Thursday, December 26: Huddersfield (h) - 3pm
Sunday, December 29: West Brom (a) - 3pm
January
Wednesday, January 1: Preston (a) - 3pm
Saturday, January 11: Derby (h) - 3pm
Saturday, January 18: Fulham (a) - 3pm
Saturday, January 25: Birmingham (h) - 3pm
February
Saturday, February 1: Blackburn (h) - 3pm
Saturday, February 8: Brentford (a) - 3pm
Tuesday, February 11: Wigan (a) - 7.45pm
Saturday, February 15: Luton (h) - 3pm
Saturday, February 22: Barnsley (a) - 3pm
Wednesday, February 26: Leeds (h) - 7.45pm
Saturday, February 29: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
March
Saturday, March 7: Charlton (a) - 3pm
Saturday, March 14: Swansea (h) - 3pm
Wednesday, March 18: Stoke (a) - 8pm
Saturday, March 21: Hull (a) - 3pm
April
Saturday, April 4: Queens Park Rangers (h) - 3pm
Friday, April 10: Millwall (a) - 3pm
Monday, April 13: Bristol City (h) - 3pm
Saturday, April 18: Reading (a) - 3pm
Saturday, April 25: Cardiff (h) - 3pm
May
Saturday, May 2: Sheffield Wednesday (a) - 12:30pm