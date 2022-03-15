Middlesbrough were held to a 0-0 draw against Millwall last weekend, as both sides failed to take their chances in front of goal.

A frustrating afternoon for Boro saw them have both more possession and shots on target than their opponents in the capital, but were ultimately unable to make their dominance count.

Still, with a number of their play-off place competitors also dropping points, Middlesbrough finished the weekend just one point off the top fix, as the race for promotion looks set to go down to the wire once again.

Discussing his side's chances of making it back to the Premier League this season, Boro boss Chris Wilder said: "It's all to play for. We've put ourselves in a position where we're in the mix.

"We've got a great week ahead of us, big game Tuesday, recover, and if we can get a win or result, get into Saturday and then we can breathe going into the last nine games.

"We saw a couple of results that were head-scratching but I think that's the way it's going to be. As long as we show that consistency, more in attitude and mentality, play a bit more, hopefully we can have an exciting and interesting last nine games."

Next up, Boro take on Birmingham City this evening, and they'll be out for revenge after losing 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at the Riverside Stadium.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues:

