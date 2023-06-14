A new goalkeeper is high on Michael Carrick’s transfer list this summer after loanee Zack Steffen’s return to Manchester City, coupled with several goalkeeper exits following the club’s retained list last month.

And Darlow’s name is one which continues to crop up on Teesside in recent years with Boro having held an interest in the 32-year-old for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014 but has struggled to hold down the No.1 spot on a regular basis on Tyneside which saw him head out on loan last season with Hull City.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Darlow impressed during his 12 appearances with the Tigers in the Championship with boss Liam Rosenior keen to make the move a permanent one this summer.

Rosenior revealed in April that he was ‘hopeful’ of working with Darlow in the future.

He said: “Karl, at the moment, is in the driving seat and he's someone who I'm looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Karl knows what I think of him. I want him here in the long-term and hopefully we can get something done."

Karl Darlow joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest in 2014. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Newcastle rejected a £5million offer from Boro for Darlow in the summer of 2017 with the Teessiders renewing their interest in the goalkeeper last summer as well.

Darlow may be allowed to leave St James’ Park after falling down the pecking-order at the club, however, this may change once the futures of Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka becomes more clear.

But Darlow would prefer a move to the Riverside according to former England midfielder and Football League World pundit Carlton Palmer who believes it would be a ‘shrewd’ move by Carrick to bring in the 32-year-old Magpies goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Middlesbrough are keen on signing Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, this would be a shrewd bit of business,” Palmer told Football League World on the reports.