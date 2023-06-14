News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough's to renew interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper

Middlesbrough’s search for a new goalkeeper could take them back to a familiar name with reports linking Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow with a move to the Riverside.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

A new goalkeeper is high on Michael Carrick’s transfer list this summer after loanee Zack Steffen’s return to Manchester City, coupled with several goalkeeper exits following the club’s retained list last month.

And Darlow’s name is one which continues to crop up on Teesside in recent years with Boro having held an interest in the 32-year-old for some time.

Darlow joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014 but has struggled to hold down the No.1 spot on a regular basis on Tyneside which saw him head out on loan last season with Hull City.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Darlow impressed during his 12 appearances with the Tigers in the Championship with boss Liam Rosenior keen to make the move a permanent one this summer.

Rosenior revealed in April that he was ‘hopeful’ of working with Darlow in the future.

He said: “Karl, at the moment, is in the driving seat and he's someone who I'm looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out.

"Karl knows what I think of him. I want him here in the long-term and hopefully we can get something done."

Karl Darlow joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest in 2014. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)Karl Darlow joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest in 2014. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Newcastle rejected a £5million offer from Boro for Darlow in the summer of 2017 with the Teessiders renewing their interest in the goalkeeper last summer as well.

Darlow may be allowed to leave St James’ Park after falling down the pecking-order at the club, however, this may change once the futures of Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka becomes more clear.

But Darlow would prefer a move to the Riverside according to former England midfielder and Football League World pundit Carlton Palmer who believes it would be a ‘shrewd’ move by Carrick to bring in the 32-year-old Magpies goalkeeper.

"Middlesbrough are keen on signing Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, this would be a shrewd bit of business,” Palmer told Football League World on the reports.

"He spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull where he was outstanding. Hull are keen to retain his services again next season but, should Boro pursue their interest, you would think Karl would favour a move to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.”

