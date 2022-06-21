Darlow joined Newcastle United eight years ago from Nottingham Forest. However, the 31-year-old has found his appearances limited by the form of others, notably No.1 Martin Dubravka, and he only made eight Premier League appearances last season.

Newcastle rejected a £5million offer from Middlesbrough for Darlow in the summer of 2017, and the 31-year-old is again interesting the Championship club, according to The Athletic. Leicester City’s Daniel Iverson is said to be an alternative target for Chris Wilder.

Boro’s quest for a new goalkeeper has ramped up this week following the departure of 27-year-old Joe Lumley, who has completed a loan move to Reading, and the expected departure of 21-year-old Sol Brynn, with several reports elsewhere suggesting the youngster is on the verge of completing a move to League Two Swindon Town.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Zach Hemming, who enjoyed a successful loan campaign with Kilmarnock last season having been named young player of the year, will return to the Scottish Championship winners on-loan again this season to continue his development in the Scottish Premiership.

But Wilder has added to his goalkeeping department with Northampton Town stopper Liam Roberts now confirmed as the first summer signing at the Riverside with another goalkeeper, perhaps Darlow, still high on the agenda.

The news comes amid speculation over Newcastle’s own goalkeeping department with the Magpies expected to sign another goalkeeper this summer with 25-year-old Freddie Woodman, a target for Preston North End, expected to leave St James's Park in search of first-team football.

Meanwhile, the Teessiders are also set to confirm a new goalkeeping coach with Manchester United’s Alan Fettis set to start his new role at the Riverside this week, according to the Gazette.

Joe Lumley has joined Reading on-loan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fettis has spent over a decade at Old Trafford, mostly with the club’s academy, but will now join Wilder’s backroom staff in the North East after Ian Bennett’s departure at the end of the season.