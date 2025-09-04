Matt Targett in action | Getty Images

Middlesbrough’s summer signing has been speaking following his loan move from Newcastle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Targett has been speaking about his loan move from Newcastle United to Middlesbrough - and his ambitions for the season.

A move to Middlesbrough, one where Targett could play regularly again, was pushed through this summer and the defender has already impressed on Teesside, grabbing an assist on debut as Boro defeated Sheffield United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion-chasing Boro have started the campaign superbly under Rob Edwards as they push for promotion back to the Premier League, with Targett set to play a big role in that promotion chase.

In a sit-down interview with regional media, Targett said: “I'm really happy to be here. I think it was about a week in the making. Once I found out, I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible. The desire to come here and play was massive. It's been a couple of years without regular football. Once Boro came up, I thought it was the right opportunity.

“I want to be back playing and enjoying my football again. We had a good phone call [Rob Edwards]. He explained his ideas, how he sees me fitting into the team. Once I spoke to him it made my decision easy. The lads have started unbelievable as well. The last two years I can't get back, but I'm here to enjoy my football.”

He continued: “For me, it's one year and see what happens. Hopefully I play plenty of football. Like I said to the club when I came here, I'm here to get promoted. That's the aim, then we'll reassess at the end of the season. For sure [that’s realistic].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back over the past few years, they've just been a little bit short. We have a good squad here and I think we're capable of pushing the top teams. It's a chance for me to show what I can do as well and hopefully me showing what I can do helps the club to where they want to be. It's win-win.”

Targett has also been speaking about his spell at Newcastle United. He added: “Honestly, it's been difficult,” he admitted. “When I first went there on loan it was incredible. I played every part in them staying up, and then started the next season but got a little injury and the team just went on a crazy run. Then a couple more big injuries. Highs and lows.

“I played in the Champions League, that was a massive high. I was part of the squad that won the Carabao Cup. From a playing perspective it was tough, but being part of that squad and seeing how far they've come as players and a team was nice to be part of.

“The injuries were tough. You get a chance to play in the cup and literally about three minutes in [Man Utd away], I ruptured my hamstring and was out for four months. Then I got back training with the team for a week or two at the beginning of April and had a tear in my Achilles, so was out for another four and a bit months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was the toughest period. A big injury to the hamstring and Achilles as well. That was tough. So I missed a whole pre-season. But last season I was fit for the majority but obviously it was so hard to get into that team. I had a little breakout in eczema, so I had to take some tablets that wouldn't allow me to train because of anti-doping rules.

“I had to miss a couple of weeks with that. But since that it's been straight-forward. I'm fully fit now, had a full pre-season, full training, I'm excited to get going again.”

Your next Middlesbrough read: Middlesbrough boss reacts to club's transfer business and midfielder exit to Plymouth Argyle