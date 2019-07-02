Brentford winger Sergi Canos impressed in the Championship for the Bees last season.

NINE EFL wingers Middlesbrough could realistically sign this summer - including an ex-Liverpool trainee and Aston Villa man

It’s no secret that Middlesbrough’s squad is significantly short of wide players right now – but, with just over a month to go until the end of the transfer window, who could the Teessiders realistically sign?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 08:41

We’ve identified nine creative widemen who were playing in the Championship or upper end of League One last season who could be available this summer. Some have already been linked with Boro while others have simply impressed in recent months: Scroll down to see the full list:

1. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth)

Boro have already been linked with the 24-year-old wideman who scored 15 league goals for Portsmouth in League One last term. Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has said the club have ‘no appetite’ to sell Lowe but admitted every player has their price.

2. Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)

Forest have one of the largest squads in the Championship right now, and, following a change of management, there is some uncertainty at the City Ground. Cash, 21, became a first-team regular at Forest last season and still has plenty of time to develop.

3. Siriki Dembele (Peterborough)

The nifty winger only joined Peterborough from Grimsby Town a year ago but played a big part in Posh's League One play-off push last term. Dembele, 22, is renowned for his pace and ability to take players on - something which Boro lacked last season.

4. Modou Barrow (Reading)

Reports have already suggested that Barrow, 26, wants to leave Reading this summer, with clubs in France already showing interest. Even so, there may be scope for Boro to make a late move.

Page 1 of 3