Aden Flint made 39 league appearances for Middlesbrough last season.

The 6’6 centre-back joined the Teessiders for a reported £7million last summer and thanked Boro fans for their support last season, despite a ‘disappointing year.’

But while some supporters would have preferred Flint to stay at the Riverside, others weren’t convinced by his performances last year and are now hoping for some new signings before the transfer window closes.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@AllThingsErimus: Good luck @AFlint4. Seemed like a great guy, just didn’t work out. Great from the club to get our money back and no doubt he suits Warnock down to the ground and will probably do well.

@boroloony: I'm really not bothered about Flint going. Half decent in the air, Northern league at best with the ball at his feet. Couldn't hit a barn door for us, no doubt he'll bag 10+ for Cardiff

@will_tyerman: Good luck flinty. Now let's see some incomings!

@AJLancaster17: I’m torn with Flint to Cardiff deal, I’d like to have seen him stay, I admire that he admitted he had a bad season last year an I think we’d have seen a better player this year, but with the clubs financial situation suppose it makes sense

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Jordanwalker280: Sad to see flint go tbh seems a good lad and was a top defender no matter what anyone says

@mhndly: Flint leaving is one of few positive #Boro items to transpire from recent weeks. Let's face it he was awful, but at least had guts to come out and state he hadn't shown his best, so at least leaves with integrity.

@Joe_Tindle: Selling Flint for £4m is good business. Didnt show anything to convince me he was worth the money we paid. We signed him based off of his goalscoring record alone. Not a good enough defender, awful on the ball and didn't threaten at the other end of the pitch.

@TheEightball80: Not expecting Flint to be replaced. It will probably be two from Shotton, Fry and Ayala for the CB places this season.

@AnalyticsBoro: Woodgate's trying to transition into a high pressing, possession based team. He want's his CB's to be brave in possession and drive forward but that’s not Flint's game at all. Not to mention, he's 30 years old, a high earner and 4-6m is something we can't turn down.