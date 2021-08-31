Preston North End look to sign striker before deadline, Blackpool table six figure bid for midfielder

Middlesbrough are reportedly looking to sign Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki before the window shuts.

The Cameroon international has emerge as a last minute target for Neil Warnock but the clock is against them to get a deal done as the window closes at 11pm.

Potentially heading for the exit door at the Riverside is Sam Morsy with three Championship rivals all reportedly chasing his signature.

It’s expected to be a busy day on Teeside with a number of rumours still floating around.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town and Coventry City are battling it out for the signature of Bradford’s Elliot Watt.

Barnsley could be set to get two more deals over the line before the window shuts while Hull City, working under difficult circumstances, could be bringng a familiar face back to the MKM Stadium for a second loan spell.

Meanwhile, Reading have agreed a deal with former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann and Sheffiled United are expected to have a busy deadline day with the Blades expected to try and get another three deals over the line following last night’s signing of Conor Hourihane.

Also working to get deals done are Blackpool who could be set to splash the cash on a League 1 star while Preston North End are working hard to land at least one new striker.

1. Rovers set to land Edun Blackburn Rovers are close to a deal for Lincoln City full back Tayo Edun which should be completed well in advance of the window closing. The England youth international looks set for a move to the Championship after just one full season with the Imps (FLW) Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport Photo Sales

2. Fulham not giving up on Grimes Fulham will continue in their pursuit of Swansea captain Matt Grimes despite having an initial £2.5 mil offer rejected. New Swans boss Russell Martin seems determined to hold on to the 26-year old but the Cottagers will test their resolve with another offer (The Athletic) Photo: Athena Pictures Photo Sales

3. Barnsley in for two New Zealand international midfielder Joe Bell and Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce could both be poised for moves to Barnsley. The Tykes have reportedly tabled a six figure bid for Pearce, 23, while a £1mil offer for Bell was apparently rejected by Norwegian side Viking but has not ended the Championship sides interest (FLW) Photo: The Asahi Shimbun Photo Sales

4. Slater set for second Hull loan Regan Slater will return to Hull City for a second loan spell after the Tigers agreed a deal with parent club Sheffield United. The midfielder spent last season at the MKM Stadium and impressed enough to merit another season long deal (Hull Live) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales