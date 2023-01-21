Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Pundit predicts tight Middlesbrough and Sunderland clash

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland is challenged by Matt Crooks of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at Riverside Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

David Prutton believes a resurgent Middlesbrough will provide stiff competition for Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland on Sunday. Prutton is predicting a tight encounter at the Stadium of Light and believes both teams will have to settle for a point apiece when the final whistle is blown.

Predicting a 2-2 draw, Prutton told Sky Sports: “That was a poor result for Sunderland last Saturday. The red card led to the kind of result which is the difference between finishing in the top six or not come the end of a season.

“Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick. They just look so impressive, and like they have forgotten how to do anything but win. Having said that, Sunderland will be right up for this, and I reckon it could be a case of the spoils being shared in this one.”

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng. The Guardian report that Dieng has been lined up as an alternative to Jordan Pickford and David Raya should Spurs be unable to reach an agreement for either of the Premier League stoppers. Dieng sensationally scored a late equaliser for the R’s against Sunderland in August.

Former Sunderland boss made to wait for Blackpool bow

Former Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy has been made to wait to take charge of his first match as Blackpool manager after the Tangerine’s game with Huddersfield Town was called-off due to a frozen pitch at Bloomfield Road. Both Blackpool and the Terriers currently occupy positions in the relegation zone and will end the weekend in the bottom three following the postponement of their game.

A statement released by Blackpool detailed the reasons for the postponement: "This afternoon's game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

