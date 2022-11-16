Michael Carrick has made a positive impression since taking over at Middlesbrough. The Championship side have seen an upturn in form since his arrival.

He was chosen as the man to replace Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding Boro and some of their league rivals...

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have a recall clause for Josh Coburn in January, as per a report by Teeside Live. The striker has been a hit on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers. Carrick is yet to decide whether to bring him back this winter or leave him where he is.

Carrick is loving life at Boro and has told the Northern Echo: “I’ve loved every minute of it. The staff have been unbelievable. It feels like I’ve been here a lot longer, in terms of everyone knowing how things work and feeling comfortable in the surroundings. It really does feel like I’ve been a lot longer. It’s been calm and focused.

“A lot of work has been done but we haven’t been chasing our tails, it’s all been good stuff and that’s thanks mainly to the staff.”

Other news

Yaya Toure does not want to be considered for the vacant Wigan Athletic job, as per a report by BBC Sport. The former Manchester City man is currently a coach at Tottenham Hotspur. The Latics are in the hunt for a replacement for Leam Richardson and have a big decision to make.

Preston North End full-back Josh Seary has extended his loan spell at non-league side Warrington Town. He will now return to Deepdale in January as he looks to get more first-team experience under his belt.