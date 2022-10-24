Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at home to Huddersfield Town over the weekend. It was another frustrating afternoon at the Riverside Stadium.

Next up is an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End. Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick is reportedly looking to bring Leicester City coach Adam Sadler with him to Middlesbrough, as per the Northern Echo. The former Manchester United man is closing in on his first managerial role in the Footballl League.

A deal to bring in the ex-England ace is believed to be close now and he is keen to work with Sadler. Leo Percovich has been in caretaker charge over recent weeks.

Isaiah Jones has been linked with a potential switch to the Premier League. The Londoner is apparently on Crystal Palace’s radar, according to a report by The Sun. He has been a key player for Boro over the past couple of seasons and they could face a battle to keep him.

Other news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as emerged as a potential target for Aston Villa. Football Insider claim the Premier League side are interested in bringing in the ex-Manchester City star to replace Steven Gerrard.

Cardiff City have been credited with an interest in St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus by the Daily Record. The Australian midfielder has also been linked with Huddersfield Town.

The Sun have reported that Liam Rosenior has held talks with West Brom over their managerial vacancy. He was in caretaker charge of League One side Derby County earlier in this campaign.