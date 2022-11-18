Middlesbrough have seen an upturn in form following Michael Carrick’s arrival. The former Manchester United man has made a positive impression since taking over.

Boro now have a break from the action for the World Cup. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and from elsewhere in the Championship...

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones is reportedly on the radar of Leicester City, Southampton and Wolves, according to a report by TEAMtalk. West Ham and Crystal Palace have already been linked with him this season.

Luton Town is Boro’s next league fixture and they will have a new manager at the helm. The Hatters have turned to former Watford boss Rob Edwards as their replacement for Nathan Jones.

Other news

Bristol City are said to be keen on Torino defender Koffi Djidji, according to Sport Mediaset. The 29-year-old has played 12 times this term but is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers have tied up a deal for James Edmondson. The midfielder, who is 17-years-old, has put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2025 after catching his eye in the youth teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad