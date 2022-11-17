Middlesbrough won their last game 2-1 away at Norwich City. They have gone into the World Cup break in good spirits after an upturn in form.

Michael Carrick has made a positive impression since taking over. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and some of their Championship rivals...

Middlesbrough

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres was linked with a move to Middlesbrough over the summer. However, he ended up staying with Mark Robins’ side in the last transfer window. When asked whether he plans to leave anytime soon in this latest update, he has told Fotbollskanalen (via Sport Witness):“We’ll see, but I feel good in Coventry. I get to play a lot. It’s important to play a lot and be important in the team. Don’t just move for the sake of moving.”

As detailed in a report by the Northern Echo, staff at Boro are said to be struck at how ‘humble and understated’ Carrick is. The former Manchester United man has become an immediate hit at the Riverside Stadium.

Other news

Huddersfield Town have slapped a £1.5million price tag on Rangers target Ben Jackson, according to a report by Football Insider. The left-back has been linked with the Glasgow giants after breaking into the Terriers’ first-team this season.

Swansea City have tied up a new contract deal for defender Harry Jones. The 19-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2025.

