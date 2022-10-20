Middlesbrough have made a slow start to the new Championship season and will hope their next manager can guide them up the league table. They parted company with Chris Wilder earlier this month.

Boro sit 20th in the table and are two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and from the rest of the division...

Middlesbrough

According to a report by The Guardian, Michael Carrick is poised to pen a three-year deal with Middlesbrough. The ex-Manchester United man is expected to bring former Hull City boss Mike Phelan with him to the Riverside Stadium along with Rene Meulensteen to form his backroom staff.

Current caretaker boss Leo Percovich has had his say on the Carrick situation, as per a report by Teeside Live: “I haven’t spoken with the club yet about that, but he is very welcome here because we all want what is best for the club. We are hoping he is coming, if he is coming, and we want to help and support him in any way that we can to do the best for the club.”

Other news

In other news from the second tier, QPR boss Michael Beale has turned down the chance to manage Wolves. The ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa coach has rejected the chance to move to the Premier League, as reported by The Telegraph.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield has landed the Doncaster Rovers job in League Two. He was sacked by the Terriers after just nine games in charge earlier in this campaign.

According to BBC Humberside reporter David Burns, Hull City have interviewed an unnamed international boss as they continue their hunt for a replacement for Shota Arveladze. The Tigers currently have Andy Dawson in interim charge.