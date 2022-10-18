Middlesbrough decided to sack Chris Wilder after their poor start to the season and have a big decision to make on who to appoint next. Leo Percovich has been in caretaker charge over recent times.

Boro are back in action away at Wigan Athletic tomorrow night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and elsewhere in the Championship...

Middlesbrough news

Middlesbrough are closing in on the appointment of former Manchester United favourite Michael Carrick, according to the Northern Echo. The report also suggests the club has interviewed former Watford boss Rob Edwards but have decided not to follow up on their interest in him.

Reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon has claimed that Carrick wants to bring former Hull City defender Alex Bruce with him to the Riverside Stadium. The 38-year-old retired earlier this year after having a final playing spell at Macclesfield and has recently been working under his father Steve at West Brom before they were both dismissed earlier this month.

Former Boro striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has emerged as an early frontrunner for the Doncaster Rovers job. The League Two side are after a new boss after sacking Gary McSheffrey. Hasselbaink, who left Burton Albion earlier this season, is a name in frame on the bookies list of contenders, as covered by the Yorkshire Post.

Other Championship news

Elsewhere in the Championship, Chelsea have recalled goalkeeper Prince Adegoke from his trial at Stoke City, as per AllNigerianSoccer.com. The youngster played a couple of times for the Potters’ development but has now gone back to Stamford Bridge.

Sunderland have brought in Robin Nicholls as their new Academy Manager. He has previously worked in the Premier League with Southampton and is now embarking on a new challenge in the Football League.