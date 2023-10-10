Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greenwood had a day to remember against his boyhood club at the Stadium of Light after firing Boro into the lead on their way to a 4-0 rout over Sunderland.

Greenwood grew up a Sunderland fan and was part of the Wearside club’s academy until 2018 where he left to join Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

The Gunners beat significant interest to secure the services of Greenwood – who was very highly rated at the Academy of Light – with the youngster admitting he will ‘never forget my roots.’

"Leaving Sunderland after 10 years, the club I love and support was a very hard decision,” Greenwood wrote at the time of his switch to North London.

"I have met some special people along the way, big thanks to Sunderland and all coaches past and present for everything they have done for me.

"I will never forget my roots."

Greenwood's spell at Arsenal came to an end in 2020 after Leeds United agreed an undisclosed fee for the forward, who was capped for England at youth level, before his loan switch to Boro this summer.

Multiple reports suggest Middlesbrough have the option to turn Sam Greenwood's loan deal into a permanent move from Leeds United.

As a youngster growing up Greenwood always held dreams of being able to walk out at the Stadium of Light – the young forward pictured back in 2014 alongside Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil as the Wearsiders contested the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

But Greenwood’s story came full circle under Michael Carrick – who handed the 21-year-old his second start of the season in the recent Wear-Tees derby where he would go on to score the opening goal of the game.

Greenwood fired home from Dael Fry’s low ball into the box to set Middlesbrough on their way to an unforgettable day – a day Greenwood, too, will never forget.

“It was unbelievable to play here. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to walk out at the Stadium of Light and I’ve done it now and scored against them,” he told Sky Sports.

"It felt a bit weird to be fair, which is why I didn’t celebrate, but I’ve had a right little buzz on and now we can just move on.”

"My dad was in there somewhere," he added to BBC Radio Tees.

"I spotted him when we had a corner and gave him a little wave so I’m sure he’ll be buzzing for me. He supports me over everyone so he’ll have been celebrating for me."

Multiple reports since Boro’s derby-day success have suggested the Teessiders have the option to turn Greenwood’s loan move into a permanent one for around £1.5million.

But for Greenwood, it’s about kicking on after the international break and building on the momentum both he and his team-mates are creating having won four consecutive games in the Championship.

"There’s a lot of games in the Championship. We’ll have a little rest in the international break and then get straight back into it,” he said.

“I think I’m getting there. I had a slow pre-season with injury but I just want to keep pushing.