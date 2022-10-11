Shock twist in Middlesbrough manager hunt as new favourite emerges

Carrick, after initial contact, has been elevated to the top of the club’s wish-list in recent days as chairman Steve Gibson and head of football Kieran Scott have considered their options, although he has also been linked with West Brom in the wake of Steve Bruce’s departure on Monday.

But it won’t now be the former Manchester United man taking charge.

Middlesbrough are to hold talks with former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick over their managerial vacancy.

BBC Sport report: “The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point.

“However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being right to return to the game.”

Former Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is the new favourite. He enjoys support within the Riverside Stadium hierarchy.

Boro coach Leo Percovich was put in interim charge at the Riverside following Wilder’s exit, which came after a 1-0 defeat at Coventry left the Championship promotion hopefuls sitting inside the relegation zone.

