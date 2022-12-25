The January transfer deadline facing Middlesbrough and what Michael Carrick has said about potential signings

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Michael Carrick, Manager of Middlesbrough reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on November 01, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a great turnaround in results since Michael Carrick’s appointment as Boro now look to press on with a tilt at the playoffs during the second-half of the season. January is just around the corner with Carrick set to take charge of his first transfer window as Middlesbrough boss.

Here, we take a look at everything Middlesbrough supporters need to know about the January transfer window:

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

When does the January transfer window close?

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL clubs will be able to complete transfers from New Year’s Day until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Premier League window also closes at the same time as the EFL with the window in Scotland closing at midnight on the same day.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough’s transfer plans?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick laid out his plans for the window to Teesside Live, saying: “We’ve got an idea of what we’d like to do. It’s obviously not as easy in practice as just writing things down on a piece of paper and then it’s done, but we go into January with a plan. I think it’s pretty obvious when you watch us play how we want to play and the principles that we play to.

"We want to keep improving as a football club and as a team as well. That’s our job to do that. We’ve got to be optimistic and we’ve got to look at what is possible and push for that. I don’t expect everything to work out because it’s not a perfect world and we know that January is not an easy time to do business historically and it can prove challenging."

Advertisement Hide Ad

What areas could Middlesbrough look to strengthen?