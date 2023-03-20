And the club could be facing further sanctions in the future after being hit with fresh charges.

Wigan had agreed a suspended three-point penalty with the EFL earlier this season after failing to pay their players on time on three separate occasions. That penalty has now been enforced after the failure to pay player wagers ahead of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Watford.

The EFL have issued the fresh charges for further alleged infringements surrounding the agreed decision from earlier this season.

Wigan Athletic have been hit with a points deduction. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Wigan were already bottom of the Championship table ahead of the decision and now face a major battle to retain their second-tier status following promotion from League One last season.

"Wigan Athletic has, with immediate effect, been deducted three points from the 2022/23 Championship table after the Club failed to pay player salaries again in March 2023," the EFL statement said.

"The Club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the Club and its Players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

"This latest infringement by the Club to meet its obligations means the terms of the Agreed Decision the Club entered into with the EFL in January 2023 has been breached and the application of the suspended sporting sanction has been automatically triggered.

"In a further breach of the Agreed Decision, the Club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125% of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated Club account. This had been a key term of the Agreed Decision to help prevent the Club breaching EFL Regulations again, should there be future delays in the processing of overseas payments.

"Separately, new charges have now been issued to the Club following this latest instance of non-payment of player wages and for not complying with the Agreed Decision. The Club’s owner will also be charged with misconduct, with the matter to be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission."

The situation involving Wigan comes amid administration reports relating to Middlesbrough’s promotion rivals Sheffield United.

A report in the Daily Mail had suggested the Blades were having to impose a series of cost-cutting measures in order to avoid going into administration.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are just three points above Boro in the Championship table with any potential points deduction likely to be significant in the promotion race were it to happen.

But Blades CEO Stephen Bettis revealed over the weekend, as the club reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, they will not be placed into administration.

"We are not going into administration, is the answer,” Bettis told local media including the Sheffield Star.

“There is no threat of that. Yes, every club in the Championship is running tight to the wire. But this is not even an issue. Not at all.