Middlesbrough midfielder Isaac Fletcher has joined Scunthorpe United on a short-term loan deal. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Fletcher spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United where he made 15 appearances, scoring one goal under former manager Graeme Lee as Pools secured their League Two status.

Fletcher’s season was cut short, however, after picking up a shoulder injury in the final weeks of the campaign forcing the 20-year-old to return to Teesside.

But having returned to fitness, now the midfielder becomes the latest player who was part of the Pools squad last season to join National League side Scunthorpe after the Iron completed deals for defender Reagan Ogle and striker Marcus Carver earlier this summer.

Fletcher was given an outing for Chris Wilder’s Boro from the bench in their Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley and joins Scunthorpe on loan until January with the youngster eyeing plenty of game time in the National League.

“I only found out I was coming last night, but it was nice to get up early in the morning and it was a nice drive down,” Fletcher told Scunthorpe's club website, having passed his medical on Friday.

“It started a few days ago and things just escalated quickly. I wanted to get in and get started.

“As soon as I heard, I wanted to come here and play and we’ve got it done quick."

Fletcher admits to seeking assurances from former Pools players Ogle and Carver ahead of the move who both had positive things to say about the club.

“Everyone I spoke to said good things about the club.

“I’ve spoke to them a bit. I know they’ve both settled in and are enjoying it. It always helps when you know people here and they’re saying positive things about the club.

"I want to play games,” Fletcher added.

"That’s why I came here. I want to come here and enjoy my football, rack up as many games as possible, and keep impacting games whether that’s goals, assists, or something in the defensive half.