White spent the second half of last season on loan with Pools after being brought in by former manager Graeme Lee in January.

The 19-year-old made 16 appearances for Pools, including his debut as a substitute in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Pools boss Paul Hartley has made no secret of his desire to add to his options in the final third, with a striker and a creative midfielder top of the list, before the window closes.

Hartlepool United are believed to be exploring the option of a loan return for Newcastle United midfielder Joe White. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartley has been left frustrated in recent weeks having missed out on a number of targets including the likes of Leeds United’s Stuart McKinstry, Crystal Palace’s Scott Banks and Scottish midfielder Scott Allan.

And The Mail understands Pools are exploring the option of a move to bring White back to the club, with Hartley keen to continue building a relationship with their North East rivals having already brought in youngster Ellis Taylor on loan from neighbours Sunderland this summer.

White featured prominently for the Magpies’ youth side during the opening half of the 2021/22 campaign before the midfielder made it into United’s first team squad as a substitute for Premier League games against Manchester duo City and United ahead of his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium.

White put pen to paper on a new three-year contract at St James’s Park back in March, with head coach Eddie Howe believed to have been impressed by the highly-rated teenager.

"I think one of the main reasons was the new manager coming in," White said of his decision to extend his stay on Tyneside.

"As soon as he joined, I was training with the first team everyday which was one of the things that I wanted."

However, the youngster, who joined Newcastle’s academy in 2016 and has represented England at under-18s level, has yet to feature for the Magpies’ under-21s side this season.