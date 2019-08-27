Middlesbrough's strongest starting XI now the transfer window has ended
Despite admitting he wanted to sign a few more players in this summer’s transfer market, Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate will have to do with what he’s got between now and January. But what is Boro’s strongest side when everyone is fully fit?
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 17:32
While many positions may seem obvious, there’s still some debate in some areas. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked what he thinks is the Teessiders’ strongest side. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree.