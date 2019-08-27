Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala.

Middlesbrough's strongest starting XI now the transfer window has ended

Despite admitting he wanted to sign a few more players in this summer’s transfer market, Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate will have to do with what he’s got between now and January. But what is Boro’s strongest side when everyone is fully fit?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 17:32

While many positions may seem obvious, there’s still some debate in some areas. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked what he thinks is the Teessiders’ strongest side. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Has been Boro's first-choice shot-stopper for the last two seasons since his arrival from West Ham.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

The 31-year-old has arguably been Boro's best performer so far this season. Anfernee Dijksteel may become the side's first-choice right-back further down the line but Howson looks like the best option right now.

3. CB: Dael Fry

Is likely to slot back into the side after missing the first part of the season with a hamstring injury. Woodgate wants his defenders to step out with the ball and Fry looks comfortable doing so.

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Doesn't look entirely comfortable when trying to pass out from the back but the Spaniard is a commanding figure in the heart of defence.

