Gallagher, more commonly known as ‘Buster’, is a life-long Pools fan and has a 27-year connection with the club as a player and staff member.

He was Pools’ head physio between 2012 and 2017 before his controversial sacking under the club’s previous ownership.

Buster will be leaving Pools to pursue business ventures with his son, Liam. In the meantime he will continue to work at the club while they search for his replacement.

Hartlepool United's Ian Gallagher. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the news of Buster's departure, supporters took to social media with plenty of heartfelt messages…

@JordRich97: “Top, top guy who lives and breathes blue and white.”

@TMHG91: “Best of luck Buster! Such a character to have around the place, can't replace that. Good luck with your physio business, expect that you'll likely be one of the leading voices in the NWC on a matchday soon enough!”

@douggyhufc: “Ahh man he’s more than just a physio.”

@bazzahpool: “What a guy!! This man bleeds pools blue and white and will be massively missed, was lucky enough to be dancing with him on the pitch celebrating at the play off final, good luck Buster!”

@kate_hufc: “Can’t imagine how hard of a decision this was for Buster, the fella literally bleeds blue and white. Just glad he was able to have Bristol and be able to celebrate with all the fans, just like the massive fan he is! Club will certainly miss him, but he’ll always be a Poolie.”

Pauline McSweenie: “Not a lot you can say is there. Sad he's going but under much better circumstances than previous. Hope the business goes well.”

@HUST_1908: “Not going to lie, gutted about this. The guy lives for Pools and you can't put a price on having that passion around the club every second of the season. Good luck Buster and see you on the terraces.”

Many Pools players also took to social media to wish Buster the best.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan tweeted: “The word legend is thrown about a lot but couldn’t be more fitting for the guy. The glue that held us together during that slog last season, knowledge of the game & hilarious. You’ll be missed Busty.”

