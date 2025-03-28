Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been full of praise for Anthony Mancini's stellar return to the side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman produced an outstanding performance on his first start since New Year's Day as Pools beat Boston last weekend. The 23-year-old's talent has never been in doubt and when he's fit and firing, Mancini is regarded as one of the National League's most exciting prospects. The issue for the attacker has been that those spells have been too few and far between; following a lightning fast start to last season, he suffered a serious hamstring injury at the end of August and struggled to regain full fitness for the remainder of the campaign while this term has been punctuated by a series of issues, the most serious of which was a groin problem that kept him out for more than two months.

The challenge for Mancini now will be to keep fit until the end of the season before building up strength ahead of the new campaign. Pools have been particularly careful with his recovery; Lennie Lawrence, who was in charge when he was sidelined with a groin problem in January, initially hoped to have him back in weeks rather than months. The former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man's return was worth the wait and he received a standing ovation when he was replaced with 20 minutes to go last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's trip to Halifax promises to provide a different sort of test. While Pools were at their free-flowing best in the win over Boston, the expectation is that the conditions at The Shay will make possession-based approach play more difficult. The playing surface in West Yorkshire has been a source of contention in recent years and Halifax were forced to fulfill three of their home games on neutral ground last season. Things haven't been much better this term and manager Chris Millington has been vocal in his criticism of the conditions, suggesting the pitch was threatening to "derail" his side's season following a spate of serious injuries. Pools, then, will have to be careful with the temperamental Mancini.

The Frenchman received a standing ovation on his first start since New Year's Day as Pools thumped Boston last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

Few players have captured the hearts of Pools fans quite like Mancini in the last few seasons. Ever since his arrival as an unassuming trialist in the summer of 2023, the Frenchman has established himself as a fan favourite thanks to his grace, flair, creativity and ability to get supporters out of their seats. Although his quality has never been called into question, a fully fit Mancini has been a rare thing since he signed for Pools and his considerable potential is at risk of being unfulfilled. Yet Limbrick, who seems well-placed to help bring the best out of him, is hoping Saturday's star turn could be the start of something special for the Frenchman.

"I thought he made an impact the week before when he came off the bench which was good," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It can't be underestimated how hard it is for some players in particular to come back from injury and start a game. He hadn't started since New Year's Day against Oldham. He'd been injured all the time, so to get his rhythm and his flow back is hard. I thought he was a real three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked him before the game what the French word for freedom was. I said to him that in possession I wanted him to have that freedom to go and join the front two, to drift from side to side and to go and play. Out of possession, I said to him that he didn't have that freedom and he needed to track back. I thought he understood the first bit quite well, maybe not the second bit.

"Physically, just for him to get to that stage in the game was a boost. I think there's still more to come from him and we're putting him under pressure to do that.

"He's a great character, a good person and he's really a team player as well. Although he's so individual, he really wants to make the team do well and win. I think he really, genuinely cares about everyone here. I'm pleased for him and he has to back it up now and go again until the end of the season."