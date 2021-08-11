The red and black striped kit from O’Neills features a white Hartlepool crest along with the Prestige Group as the away shirt sponsor.

The kit will be worn for the first time during Pools’ League Two trip to Barrow this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Pools have continued their ‘back to the EFL, back to stripes’ theme following their promotion to the Football League.

A club statement read: “Ahead of this new season, we were keen to listen to the fans on their favourite Pools kit from recent history.

"The biggest response we got was the red and black striped kit from our 2007/2008 campaign.

“With this in mind, we are now proud to present our new away attire for the 2021/22 campaign sponsored by The Prestige Company and Durata UK that celebrates the history of the club whilst recognising our new journey in the Football League.

“Following their sponsorship of last seasons home and away shirt, Prestige Company will continue as a sponsor of our new away shirt and key partner for the club under the ownership of Pools Chairman, Raj Singh.”

The shirt will go on sale this Friday August 13 but will only be available to purchase in store for the time being.

The club shop will be open from 10am to 5pm on Friday and 9am to noon on Saturday.

Away shirts can be purchased for £39.99 for adults, £32.99 for juniors and £38 for toddlers.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the latest kit reveal…

@JTurner_1908: “Looks smart. Just hope they don't change the badge for the retail shirt.”

@HallyHUFC: “I don't understand why both of the kits are not available for pre order online. Fans will be prepared to wait if you are realistic and transparent with the timescales. Otherwise you are just turning money away.”

@MarkReeve85: “Superb kit, I hope that’s the badge us fans get too.”

@apearson1973: “You’ve come up trumps this year, well done all involved!”

@Watsoncullen97: “The best pools kit I’ve ever seen.”

@danpatton__: “Our kits this season are top drawer.”

@HUST_1908: “Nailed it!”

