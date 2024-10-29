Hartlepool United have confirmed that Nathan Asiimwe has returned to Charlton Athletic following the expiration of his short-term loan deal.

The teenager made five appearances during his month-long stay at the Prestige Group Stadium, impressing against Altrincham and Aldershot after caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence restored him to the side.

Lawrence, who spent almost a decade in charge at The Valley, told the Hartlepool Mail he was hopeful of extending Asiimwe's spell in the North East but Charlton have recalled the 19-year-old amidst a spate of injuries.

Asiimwe, who has already made 26 senior appearances for the Addicks, signed for Pools in September and started his first game two days later, playing the first hour in the defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge.

He lined up at wing-back as Pools were hammered at home to Rochdale the following week but found opportunities hard to come by thereafter, making just one more substitute appearance under Darren Sarll.

Having been declared ineligible for the two FA Cup games against Brackley, Asiimwe was an unused substitute for the trip to Maidenhead but was handed a start as Pools travelled to Altrincham.

Capable of playing at full-back, wing-back or even centre-half, Lawrence moved him up to pitch to the right flank and Asiimwe ran the Robins defence ragged as he caught the eye with a determined performance.

He impressed again as Pools beat Aldershot on Saturday but the club were unable to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium for another month.