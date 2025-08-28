Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron is hoping his side can continue their impressive home form when they entertain newly-promoted Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Pools have made a strong start to the new National League campaign, winning both of their first two matches at Victoria Park while salvaging a point at well-fancied Southend on Monday to make it five games unbeaten. For their part, Boreham Wood, who won promotion back to the National League at the first time of asking under charismatic manager Luke Garrard last term, will make the long trip up to the North East having made a decent start to the new season themselves. Despite losing to Rochdale on the opening day, the Hertfordshire side are unbeaten in their last three games, drawing 3-3 with Carlisle, expected to be amongst the promotion contenders having been relegated from League Two last term, beating Braintree before scoring a 93rd minute winner against Truro over the bank holiday weekend.

Pools came through their first real test of the new season on Monday against a Southend side who were beaten in last term's play-off final and who are expected to challenge for promotion again this time around. Despite heading into the game having not conceded a goal in any of their opening four National League matches, Pools made the worst possible start and went behind inside two minutes when captain Tom Parkes skewed an attempted clearance into his own net. With well over 8,000 fans at their back, the Shrimpers looked to press home their advantage and totally dominated a Pools side who struggled to adjust to manager Simon Grayson's tactical changes in the opening period. Grayson revealed after the game that he'd been toing and froing between sticking with his tried and tested back five, or switching to a flat back four to counter Southend's considerable threat; in the end, he landed on an unhappy compromise, sticking with the shape that had served him so well in the opening weeks of the campaign but making changes to its composition, with Tom Parkes returning to the heart of the defence, Maxim Kouougun moving to the right of the three and Reiss McNally lining up in an unfamiliar wing-back role. Pools, who it's worth remembering are a new team still taking time to gel, were second best by a distance in the first half and were fortunate to make it to half time only a goal down thanks to some more excellent goalkeeping from the impressive Harvey Cartwright as well as some indifferent finishing from Southend's front line.

In an attempt to turn the tide of the game, Grayson wasted little time in seeking to change things, switching to a back four 20 minutes into the first half. Yet it wasn't until Pools had the chance to regroup at the break and Grayson introduced both Luke Charman, who was excellent in the second half as he helped haul the visitors back into the contest, and Matty Daly that they were able to claw their way back into the game. Pools were still reliant on some more Harvey Cartwright heroics, with the Hull loanee saving twice in quick succession from the tireless Charley Kendall, but the visitors established a foothold and went close to an equaliser when Alex Reid's effort was clawed off the line. In the end, it was a rare goal by the hugely popular Nathan Sheron, just his second in Pools colours, after 66 minutes that salvaged the visitors a point to preserve their unbeaten record. Since arriving at Victoria Park in the summer of 2024, Sheron has been one of the outstanding Pools performers and a shining light in what's been a generally difficult period at the club. While his strike on Monday might have been more than a little bit fortunate, deflecting through a crowd of bodies to wrong-foot Collin Andeng-Ndi, it was perhaps fitting that Sheron, who embodies the values of hard work, commitment and dedication that Simon Grayson has worked so hard to instill, was the man to rescue a point for battling Pools.

The popular midfielder has started all five National League games so far this term and scored his first goal of the new season in Monday's draw with Southend. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"We've done well at home and the fans have really, really backed us," Sheron told The Red Radio.

"We want to carry on this momentum. It's been five games and we've had a good start, but we've done nothing so far. We've just got to keep getting points on the board and let's see where we get to."