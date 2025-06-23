National League announces new title sponsor as Enterprise replaces Vanarama

The National League has announced a new partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, confirming the vehicle rental company as its title sponsor.

The agreement, which begins this month, will see Enterprise take the naming rights to the National League and its three divisions - becoming the Enterprise National League, the Enterprise National League South and the Enterprise National League North. The new agreement marks a major investment in both non-league football and community engagement.

The collaboration unites the National League, an organisation steeped in the rich history of English football, with Enterprise, a company already deeply committed to supporting local communities nationwide. For generations, the National League has served as a vital stepping stone for clubs aspiring to reach the higher echelons of the game, while simultaneously fostering a passionate and dedicated fan base that spans the entire nation.

The National League’s enduring appeal is further evidenced by its impressive growth in attendance figures over the past three seasons, demonstrating the loyalty of supporters and the increasing excitement surrounding the competition. Week after week, grounds across the country welcome fans who are united by their shared love for their local teams and the captivating drama of non-league football, showcased most recently at the National League promotion final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The new multi-year agreement represents an exciting opportunity for Enterprise to further its long-standing commitment to supporting local communities nationwide. By aligning with the National League, Enterprise will gain visibility across a passionate and engaged audience, reinforcing its position as a trusted and community-focused brand.

Enterprise will also explore opportunities to provide practical support to clubs, fans and their communities by leveraging its extensive network of more than 450 branches in the UK and its wider range of vehicles.

