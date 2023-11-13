National League side Woking have parted company with manager Darren Sarrl with the Cardinals struggling to replicate last season’s play-off off challenge.

Sarll has been relieved of his duties at the Laithwaite Stadium following the weekend defeat to struggling Oxford City with Woking languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Sarll, who was appointed in March 2022, guided the Cardinals to fourth in the National League last season before narrowly missing out in the play-offs with defeat to Bromley.

It led to an increase in expectations this season – something which has, as yet, failed to materialise with Woking currently just one point and one place behind Hartlepool United in the league table with just six wins from their opening 19 games of the season.

Like Pools, Sarll’s side have also been knocked out of the FA Cup to lower league opposition and have won just two of their last 10 National League matches since claiming three points at the Suit Direct Stadium in September.

And with play-off ambitions faltering, Woking have taken the decision to move on from Sarll.

“Woking Football Club can confirm that it has relieved manager Darren Sarll of his duties with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Darren for one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent history and wish him well in his future endeavours both on and off the pitch.