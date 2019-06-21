National League round-up: Harrogate Town striker joins Boston and Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett gives transfer update
Harrogate Town striker Dominic Knowles has joined National League North side Boston United.
Knowles was part of the Town side that earned promotion from the sixth tier during the 2017-18 season.
The 27-year-old’s 16 league goals played a pivotal part in Harroagate’s successful play-off winning campaign.
Sutton United midfielder James Dobson has joined National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.
The 35-year-old veteran joined the Us from Slough Town in January 2019 and went on to score two goals in 18 appearances for the south London side.
“I’d like to thank James for his efforts over the last few months,” said Sutton manager Matt Gray. “I let him know a few weeks ago that he could move on if another club came in for him and I’m delighted for him that he has found another good club to join.”
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett provided a small transfer update on Friday as he is looking to make further additions to follow on from the signing of striker Gime Toure.
“We’re speaking with a lot of people and we’re getting to that time now where we’re approaching pre-season and players will start to panic and get itchy feet and start to make decisions,” he said.
“In the summer it’s often really hard to get a decision before pre-season because agents and players tend to weigh up their options and play clubs against one another.
“But I think we’re getting to that stage know where players need to start making their minds up and deciding what they’re going to do.”