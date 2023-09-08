York City have confirmed the appointment of former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ardley takes over at the LNER Community Stadium after the Minstermen parted company with Michael Morton who was sacked following a winless start to the season.

York are second bottom only to Southend United who have been given a 10 point deduction following their recent court appearance due to an unpaid tax bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon took interim charge of the club’s 4-1 defeat to Ebbsfleet United before moving to appoint 51-year-old Ardley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United twice came up against Ardley’s Solihull last season after being drawn against the National League club in the first round of the FA Cup.

Pools were held to a 2-2 draw at the ARMCO Arena before edging through on penalties in the replay after a 1-1 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.