York City have appointed former AFC Wimbledon and Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:02 BST
York City have confirmed the appointment of former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
York City have confirmed the appointment of former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ardley takes over at the LNER Community Stadium after the Minstermen parted company with Michael Morton who was sacked following a winless start to the season.

York are second bottom only to Southend United who have been given a 10 point deduction following their recent court appearance due to an unpaid tax bill.

Former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon took interim charge of the club’s 4-1 defeat to Ebbsfleet United before moving to appoint 51-year-old Ardley.

Hartlepool United twice came up against Ardley’s Solihull last season after being drawn against the National League club in the first round of the FA Cup.

Pools were held to a 2-2 draw at the ARMCO Arena before edging through on penalties in the replay after a 1-1 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Ardley left Solihull this summer after two years in charge and now takes over the North Yorkshire side.

