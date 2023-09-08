National League side appoint ex-AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss
Ardley takes over at the LNER Community Stadium after the Minstermen parted company with Michael Morton who was sacked following a winless start to the season.
York are second bottom only to Southend United who have been given a 10 point deduction following their recent court appearance due to an unpaid tax bill.
Former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon took interim charge of the club’s 4-1 defeat to Ebbsfleet United before moving to appoint 51-year-old Ardley.
Hartlepool United twice came up against Ardley’s Solihull last season after being drawn against the National League club in the first round of the FA Cup.
Pools were held to a 2-2 draw at the ARMCO Arena before edging through on penalties in the replay after a 1-1 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Ardley left Solihull this summer after two years in charge and now takes over the North Yorkshire side.