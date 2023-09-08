News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United duo in contention for trip to Oxford City as John Askey praises Harrogate Town loanee

Alex Lacey and Chris Wreh have both trained for Hartlepool United ahead of their trip to Oxford City on Saturday.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST- 2 min read
John Askey will have almost a fully fit squad to select from as Hartlepool make the long trip south to take on National League newcomers Oxford City with Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini the only injury issues for Pools, with the pair set to miss the rest of the season.

Pools were dealt the significant injury blow with the news of both Dodds and Mancini's season-ending injuries following their defeat at Chesterfield before bouncing back with an important win over Wealdstone.

Both Lacey and Wreh missed that win over Wealdstone having picked up injuries themselves over the Bank Holiday weekend double-header – Lacey picking up a calf strain in the defeat at Chesterfield while Wreh was taken off with a hamstring issue in the win over AFC Fylde.

Alex Lacey is back in contention for Hartlepool United after recovering from a calf problem in the defeat at Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REIDAlex Lacey is back in contention for Hartlepool United after recovering from a calf problem in the defeat at Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID
Alex Lacey is back in contention for Hartlepool United after recovering from a calf problem in the defeat at Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID
But both have trained this week ahead of the trip to the RAW Charging Stadium.

"I think everybody is back now. Alex trained [on Tuesday], Chris Wreh has trained so we should be back to a full bill of health, apart from the two that are missing,” said Askey.

"It was an important win [against Wealdstone] with losing at Chesterfield in the manner that we did, and then obviously losing Doddsy and Anthony, it was important that we got back to winning ways,” Askey added on his side bouncing back against Wealdstone.

"I thought we played well for the majority of the game and then we just let them back into the game late on. But the most important thing was that we got the result.

Chris Wreh has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to face Oxford City.Chris Wreh has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to face Oxford City.
Chris Wreh has trained ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to face Oxford City.

“I don’t think the performance was much different from what we’ve seen recently, we still created chances which is obviously the most important thing when you lose creative players – even Doddsy is a creative player even though he’s playing where he plays.

"So the fact we created chances was pleasing and we probably looked a little bit more solid, although we’ll see in the weeks to come.”

A return to full fitness for Lacey and Wreh is likely to help Askey’s team continue that solidity whilst Pools were also boosted on that front by a strong debut from goalkeeper Pete Jameson – who came in for Joel Dixon against Wealdstone.

Jameson has had to remain patient since joining on a season-long loan deal from Harrogate Town this summer but performed well when called upon and may continue in the No.1 spot this weekend at Oxford.

"I thought Pete did everything that was asked of him,” said Askey.

"I thought his best save was actually the one where he blocked it in the second half, but his decision making was good and I’m pleased he’s come in and put in a good performance.”

Pools will be looking for their second away win of the season while the hosts will be keen to add to their first National League win last time out on home soil when beating Boreham Wood 4-0.

