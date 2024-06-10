Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman said his move to Pools felt like the "perfect fit".

The versatile forward became Darren Sarll's first signing of the summer last week, agreeing to join Pools when his contract at AFC Fylde expires at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old endured a mixed spell in the North West, helping the Coasters win promotion back to the National League after signing for a club-record fee but struggling for fitness in his second season and not playing at all in the final four months of the campaign.

Sarll has emphasised his desire to recruit players with ties to the North East and Charman, who was born in Durham, came through the ranks at Newcastle and enjoyed a prolific spell with local rivals Darlington, certainly fits that bill.

The versatile forward, most often deployed out wide, said the chance to return home as well as Sarll's proposed style of football made a move to Pools the "perfect fit".

And although the frontman, who is powerfully built, quick and comfortable with both feet, was offered terms to remain at Mill Farm, he admits the chance to return closer to home meant a move to the Suit Direct Stadium made perfect sense.

"I'm delighted," he told the club website.

"My deal with Fylde came to an end this summer and I thought I'd have a look around at my options.

"When I spoke to Darren, the new manager, and with it being so close to home, everything just seemed like the perfect time to come home.

"I've grown up around here, so I know what the fans are like, and I know how important the club is to them.

"I'm excited to get going."

Sarll's determination to sign players with links to the local area seems to be at the heart of his recruitment drive this summer - both of his first two signings, Charman and midfielder Jack Hunter, have ties to the North East.

The thinking seems to be that a core of local lads will be better able to cope with the unique footballing environment in the North East while also being more willing to sacrifice themselves for a side with which they have a genuine connection, which should chime well with Sarll's style.

For Charman, it's a welcome chance to return to the area he grew up in - and the attacker is delighted to be back home.

He said: "I've got a young daughter here, so driving back every weekend was getting a bit much.

"I'm excited to be back. I'm around my family, I'm around my friends, I'm really comfortable.

"I'm buzzing to be back home."

While last season was, at times, difficult for Charman, who managed just four goals in 27 appearances in a Fylde side who finished 18th, he feels he's benefitted from his spell in Lancashire.

"I loved my time while I lived away," he said.

"At the same time, it felt like a time in my life where I needed to be back home, I needed to be comfortable and enjoying my football."

Other than his links to the North East, Charman admitted that Hatlepool's large and committed fanbase as well as Darren Sarll, and in particular the new manager's style of play, convinced him to put pen to paper on a deal at the Suit Direct.

Charman, who started out as a striker but now tends to operate out wide, has the pace to stretch sides and, importantly, has the energy and running power to suit Sarrll's approach, which should see a more robust Pools side pressing from the front.

And the new man, who is full of pace and energy, feels both the supporters and Sarll's style should suit him.

He said: "I travelled here last season, even though I didn't play, and straight away the crowd struck me.

"It's one of the biggest attendances in the National League, so that will be fun to play in front of.

"As soon as I spoke to Darren, the style of football he wants to play, I feel that suits me very well.