New Hartlepool United signing Luke Charman is hoping to excite Pools fans next season.

The 26-year-old became Darren Sarll's first summer signing last week after turning down a new deal at AFC Fylde in favour of a return to the North East.

The Durham-born attacker, who came through the ranks at Newcastle, enjoyed a prolific spell at local rivals Darlington and earned a move to then League Two outfit Rochdale.

A club-record move to Fylde followed, where he helped the Coasters to the National League North title in his first season at Mill Farm.

New Pools attacker Luke Charman is hoping he can impress fans with his hard work, aggression and determination next season.

Over the course of his career, Charman has drifted from a central position to the flank and impressed against Pools last season.

Quick, direct and strong, he certainly appears to suit the profile of player Sarll seems to be looking for.

With the notable exception of Joe Grey, Pools were lacking pace in forward areas for much of last term and so Charmam should give them some much-needed extra running power, while also helping to start Sarll's trademark press from the front.

As a local lad, the new recruit knows all about the expectations of fans in the North East and Charman is hoping he'll be able to impress Poolies when the season begins in August.

"I'm hoping I can excite the fans," he told the club website.

"They can expect hard work from me, I try to never stop running unless my legs give up.

"I'm an aggressive player, I like to win the ball back high up.

"I like to get on the ball myself, I like to try and help my teammates as much as I can.