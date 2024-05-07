Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together, the duo accounted for around half of all their side's goals last season and their combination harked back to a more traditional big-man, little-man front two, with the more diminutive Grey making the most of the towering Dieseruvwe's flick-ons and link-up play.

Both - but Dieseruvwe in particular - are expected to attract serious interest this summer.

The new Pools boss is determined to keep hold of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey this summer.

At 29, Dieseruvwe's age might make some suitors think twice but his goals, his height, his athleticism and his talent with his back to goal will surely tempt a number of Football League clubs.

However, if rumours are to be believed then Pools have already demonstrated their resolve to keep their star man after turning down offers for the former Halifax frontman, who has 38 goals in the last two seasons, in January.

Grey, meanwhile, turned 21 last week and is beginning to realise his potential; with more than 100 professional appearances to his name and pace to burn, the versatile attacker could attract bids of his own.

For Pools, it will be important to keep hold of the prolific pair - their goals could prove essential to their success next season.

And Sarll, like Kevin Phillips before him, has expressed the club's commitment to hold onto their two top scorers.

"It's so, so important," he said.

"Joe's had an emerging year, a bit of a breakthrough, which is great.

"It almost gives you that air of hope; he's homegrown, and fans love that.

"The real test for any young player is, when they do get in the side and they feel like they've established themselves, to see how the team is doing.

"They've got to be winners, and they've got to adjust now to the desire, the demand, to win every week.

"There are certain players that get loads and loads of promotions, and there are some that always seem to be getting relegated. A lot of it is about standards and mentality.

"Dieseruvwe's always going to get a lot of the attention because of the goals he's scored.

"That amount of goals is normally associated to a play-off team, or a promotion team.

"It's fundamentally important that we can keep them.

"It's also important that, when they're not available, we recruit players who can fill in for them.

"Dieseruvwe in particular, because his physical constitution is so unique and impressive, it's even harder to find players like him.