Sarll, who has spent most of his professional career down south, admitted that previous visits to Hartlepool while in the opposition dugout inspired him to head north for the new role.

When it's at its best - and, indeed, its most hostile - the Suit Direct can be an extremely difficult place to visit, as Sarll discovered while in charge of both Yeovil and Woking.

Sarll, whose wife is originally from Newcaslte, cited the "ferocity" that is often unique to stadiums in the North East and the new boss will no doubt be hoping to channel that when the new season begins.

Supporters will remember just how influential the atmosphere was when Pools returned to the Football League under Dave Challinor - and Covid restrictions were removed - in the 2021/22 season.

Sarll will surely be well aware of the potential surrounding Pools, who have one of the highest average attendances in the league, and a good start to the campaign could bring that intimidating edge back to the terraces.

And the new boss has spoken of his determination to make the Suit Direct a fortress as he looks to get off on the front foot when he takes charge of his first competitive game in August.

"I've been an opponent here and it's a really tricky place to come," he told the club website.

"The North East has a huge part to play in my life, I'm married to a lady from Newcastle originally.

"The North East has always been a really key part of my adult life, especially my relationship.

"This area is a special area of the country, the North East.

"It's a brilliant, brilliant part of the country; I've got some unbelievable friends and family that are here.

"When you come here as an opponent, you are not one of them.

"The intensity and the aggression that comes out of the stands here, I was always very, very wary and conscious of it as an opponent.

"This place, and rightly so, should be the worst ground to visit for an opponent coming here and trying to steal the most important thing, which is points.

"When it really gets rocking, it's a really special, special place.

"I've been very lucky to have some other experiences in my career of that sort of tribal culture, and Hartlepool has that in abundance.