Leeds United expert Katherine Hannah has hailed new Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson as "the kind of guy you'd want to play for".

BBC Radio Leeds Sport journalist and presenter Katherine Hannah is well-placed to run the rule over Grayson, having covered him during his time in charge of Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford, while also working alongside him in the commentary box.

Grayson arrives at Victoria Park with a wealth of success already behind him having won four promotions in the Football League, including at Leeds and Huddersfield, while he led Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title in April. More sceptical fans might point out that Grayson's last promotion in England was in 2015, while more recent spells in charge of the likes of Sunderland, Bradford and Fleetwood, as well as a second stint at Blackpool, ended in disappointment. The new Pools boss will have to adapt quickly to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League; although Grayson has never taken charge of a non-league side, his son, Joe, was on trial at Pools in the summer of 2023 and has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead.

Few would dispute that Grayson faces an uphill battle if he's to achieve his stated aim of leading Pools to, at least, the play-offs next season. As it stands, Pools have just 11 players under contract, albeit new arrivals are expected imminently, while there are concerns that off-field issues could linger on into the new season. As if that wasn't enough, Grayson will have to contend with a rift between large sections of the fanbase and divisive owner and chairman Raj Singh.

If he's to have any chance of succeeding in the North East, then Grayson will need to ensure his squad are all pulling in the same direction. While Pools will struggle to compete with the financial muscle of the likes of York, Carlisle and Forest Green, or the following of Southend, Grayson will be hoping he can tap into the spirit of the town, its people and the team. Indeed, it would seem that the best chance of success next season is building a team that embodies the values of the town; disillusioned fans will return if they feel there is something to believe in at Victoria Park. Given all the swirling uncertainty off the pitch, it will be down to Grayson to deliver that.

"You sort of speak as you find - and I'm sure it's very different talking to him as a member of the press, or as our expert summariser - but he's just a good bloke," Hannah told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"From that point of view, I suspect that he's a good bloke to work for as well. I think it's pretty much what you see is what you get; he would always have an honest conversation with people, he's had big personalities to deal with at all the different clubs that he's managed. He can handle that - from the ones that do need a bit of an arm round the shoulder, to the ones that need a kick up the bum - and I think he's quite astute at sussing out which is which and how best to approach those players.

"He's been there and done it himself. He's come through the ranks as a player, he knows what it's like. In his early days at Leeds, Howard Wilkinson was in charge at the time, he never really got much of a foot in the door, so he knows how that feels. Equally, he's had success as a player at the likes of Leicester City.

"He always strikes me as being a normal bloke, a good bloke, and I'm sure he's like that with his players as well. They'll know where they stand with him. He's a decent human being and I'd imagine he's the kind of guy that you'd want to play for.

"I think, probably, the amount of promotions and success he's had as a manager would reflect that. You don't get that many promotions with teams, especially those who are not the biggest spenders or the most flamboyant, without wanting to play for your manager. He's clearly got something about him; he's a good man-manager, he knows how to get the best out of people and deliver success."