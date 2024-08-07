Hartlepool United skipper Luke Waterfall is relishing the prospect of captaining Pools this season.

The veteran defender, who turned 34 at the end of last month, has taken over the armband from Nicky Featherstone.

Waterfall, who has made 15 appearances since his January arrival, making a marked difference to his new side's defensive fortunes, has a formidable record as captain.

He skippered Lincoln to promotion back to League Two, scoring seven goals in 55 games as the Imps were crowned National League champions, while also leading them to the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating Premier League side Burnley in the process, as well as FA Trophy glory, overcoming Shrewsbury in the final at Wembley.

After leaving Lincoln, Waterfall endured a more challenging spell with Shrewsbury before signing for Grimsby, where he enjoyed more success wearing the captain's armband.

He skippered the Mariners to the National League play-offs, scoring a 119th minute winner in the semi-final as Grimsby beat Hollywood-backed Wrexham 5-4 in an epic clash. He led his side out in the final at West Ham's London Stadium as Grimsby beat Solihull Moors 2-1, adding a second promotion to his C.V.

The following season, he was also part of the Grimsby side that reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1939, beating Premier League Southampton thanks to a brace from former Poolie Gavan Holohan.

For Pools, by contrast, the captaincy last season seemed more like a poisoned chalice than a ticket to success; David Ferguson, appointed last summer, endured a torrid time as he appeared to struggle with the weight of the armband, with his form and relationship with the fanbase suffering as a result.

The ever-reliable Nicky Featherstone took over from Ferguson midway through the campaign but, with his game time expected to be at least somewhat reduced as he takes the first steps into coaching, new manager Darren Sarll made the decision to appoint Waterfall.

Given his excellent record, considerable experience and impressive form since arriving in the North East, the defender seems like a sensible choice and Waterfall admits he's honoured to have been named captain.

"It was a real honour when I met the gaffer in the summer and he asked me to lead the team and be captain," he told the club website.

"I've done it before, so it's not a role I'm unfamiliar with.

"This is a big club in the division, the fanbase is second to none at this level.

"I'm looking forward to leading the team out, especially at home games.

"I'm pretty sure that if we're up there and we're competing, the stadium will be packed full.

"I'll have my family there and hopefully we'll have some great occasions."

On the surface, Darren Sarll's relentless brand of football, which centres on aggression and a high press, could take some getting used to for Waterfall and fellow central-defender Tom Parkes.

With a combined age of 66, neither are likely to outrun opponents and so Sarll's high line does risk leaving them exposed to balls in-behind but, on the other hand, it also gives the pair the chance to win possession back more often and higher up the pitch.

Although Waterfall missed a couple of pre-season games with a slight hamstring strain, both of the veteran defenders appear to have adapted well to the new manager's approach; Parkes scored a spectacular long range goal after winning the ball inside the opposition half against Sunderland under-21s, while Sarll's set-up does leave room for manoeuvre, with Waterfall still able to drop and defend the box.

The skipper has enjoyed Sarll's style so far and is confident it should help Pools pick up plenty of points this season.

He said: "I've played a similar way before, I think it suits me and Tom.

"It's front foot, aggressive football, which is how we both like to play.

"Everybody seems to be buying into it and I think it'll work well, we've signed midfielders in there that can do that job as well. The recruitment's obviously been aligned with the style of football, it's no good trying to play that way and then not recruiting the players that can do it."

On the pitch, Waterfall has formed a formidable partnership with Tom Parkes, with the pair providing Pools with some much needed experience, steeliness and determination since their respective January arrivals.

Both excellent communicators who look to have benefitted those around them - Waterfall was particularly impressive in helping teenager Louis Stephenson when he broke into the side at the end of last season - the defenders have also formed a friendship off the pitch.

"We get on really well, we've started car schooling together," Waterfall said.

"We're living together in the house up here so we've got a good relationship away from the pitch as well.

"He's a good defender, similar to myself, he's really experienced and he's played a lot of games at a higher level than this.

"He's a good player, I enjoy playing with him.

"He's left-footed, so that brings good balance to the team, he's comfortable on the ball and a good, front foot defender.

"I think we've got a good partnership going and we're getting to know each other's game a little bit better. Hopefully we can maintain that."

Waterfall will lead the side out in competitive action for the first time this weekend when Pools begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil, their longest journey of the entire season.

"We're definitely excited," he said.

"It's one of the longest away trips of the season, so why not get it out of the way first.

"The first day of the season's always exciting, we had the longest summer that I've ever had; we had nine-and-a-half weeks off and then five weeks of pre-season, so it's a long time coming waiting for that first game.

"I'm sure we'll have a good number of fans travelling a long way like we always do and hopefully we can put on a good performance for them."

With the likes of Barnet, Solihull, Southend, Gateshead, York, Forest Green, Sutton, Oldham and Halifax all hoping to be in the promotion picture come the end of the campaign, this National League season promises to be one of the closest and most competitive in recent memory.

However, in the absence of an obvious favourite - the likes of Stockport, Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield, who dominated the division in the last couple of seasons, are all back in the Football League - a lot of clubs are fancying their chances.

Pools, who have a small squad but look to have recruited well, are among a number of former Football League sides looking to stake their claim for a return to the promised land and Waterfall insists his side will be going all out to win promotion.

He said: "If you're not going to aim to get promoted, you might as well not bother.

"Hopefully we can try and replicate the couple of promotions I've had out of this division, that would be brilliant.

"At my age now, if I could get another promotion, I'd be really, really happy with that.

"With the squad that we've put together and the work that the gaffer and Carl (Dickinson) have been doing, I'm really optimistic that we can try and push towards the top end of the table.

"There's no point in doing five weeks of a really tough pre-season if we're just going to aim to be mediocre.

"Every team in the division will be saying the same, every team will be saying that their aim is promotion. I think we've got to do the same."