New Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies is targetting promotion after he became manager Darren Sarll's sixth summer signing.

The 24-year-old was officially confirmed as a Pools player on Saturday prior to their final pre-season game, a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B.

Sass-Davies, who has played under Sarll twice before, with the Pools boss having signed him at both Yeovil and Woking, secured a contract following a successful spell on trial in the North East.

He played three times, scoring in the thumping win over South Shields, and impressed supporters with his calmness and composure in possession. He featured again at the weekend as a half time substitute, although he was caught out a couple of times by the clever movement of Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor.

Sass-Davies was confirmed as a Pools player on Saturday after impressing while on trial. Picture by Frank Reid.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sass-Davies has had to work hard to win over Sarll, who is notoriously demanding, after the boss criticised his "level" following his arrival in the North East.

However, the defender responded well to the challenge, with Sarll later admitting he had been delighted with his development in the three weeks he'd spent with Pools.

That led to Sass-Davies putting pen to paper on a deal over the weekend, bolstering Sarll's central-defensive options.

He could have his work cut out to break into the side, bearing in mind the formidable pairing of battle-hardened veterans Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes stand in his way.

Whatever his role in the opening months of the new campaign, with Manny Onariase, who was transfer-listed in April, the only other out-and-out centre-half on the books, Sass-Davies is set to provide some much-needed cover and competition.

As well as his relationship with Sarll and his qualities with the ball at his feet, the new recruit boasts impressive experience for his age; he amassed 48 appearances for Crewe and, during a staggering 10 loan spells, has more than 60 National League games under his belt.

He spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood where, despite scoring four goals in 36 league games, he was unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from suffering relegation to the National League South. Sarll was critical of his time at Meadow Park, suggesting he failed to make the most of his spell.

Even so, with his considerable potential, decent pedigree and good understanding of Sarll's demanding approach and high pressing style, Sass-Davies promises to be a welcome new addition to the ranks.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a massive club," he told the official website.

"I've been here on trial for the past two weeks and I've really enjoyed it.

"The aim was to get offered a contract and I did in the end, so I'm really pleased."

The defender should be well-placed to settle in quickly, given that he has been shipped out to all four corners of the country during his eight year association with Crewe.

As well as his spells at Yeovil, Woking and Boreham Wood, the former Welsh under-21 international has had two separate stints at Altrincham while also spending time at Colwyn Bay, Leek Town, FC United of Manchester, Telford and Ashton United.

And despite Sarll's criticism of an indifferent season under Luke Garrard at Boreham Wood, Sass-Davies believes his plethora of different experiences should stand him in good stead during his time at Victoria Park.

He said: "Each loan spell has taught me new things and has helped me to become the player that I am today.

"I can take all those experiences into this season and hopefully we can have a successful campaign."

It looks set to be a strong and competitive National League season, with the likes of Solihull, Barnet, Gateshead, Southend, Oldham, Forest Green, Sutton and York all tipped to challenge towards the top end.

However, in the absence of Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield, who have dominated the division in the last two seasons, fans can't help but feel the league looks much more open than it has done with the trio of financial powerhouses now back in the Football League.

Sass-Davies is hoping he can help Pools, who have had a positive pre-season and look to have recruited well, be in the promotion picture.

"I'm confident," he said.

"This will be my third time playing under the gaffer, I understand how he wants to play and I think it does suit me.

"I want to get promoted. This club shouldn't be in this league.

"The target has to be promotion."