New Hartlepool United defender determined to help Pools push for National League play-offs next season
The 29-year-old was part of the Minstermen side that finished second in the National League last term but missed out on promotion despite amassing 96 points after losing 3-0 to Oldham in the play-off semi-finals.
While the prospect of promotion might have felt like a forlorn hope at the end of last season as Pools grappled with potentially ruinous off-field issues, there is all of a sudden a renewed sense of optimism at Victoria Park.
Pools appointed Simon Grayson, who has won four promotions in the Football League throughout his long and distinguished career, as their new boss last month and have completed nine signings so far this summer, strengthening all over the pitch. While Pools will have to cope without talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale earlier this summer, as well as Joe Grey, who completed a permanent move to title favourites York on Tuesday, there is a sense that Pools have signed smart replacements, welcoming experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who scored eight times in 30 games for League Two Walsall last season, and Alex Reid, who managed an impressive 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone.
Elsewhere, Pools have made five new defensive additions, strengthened their midfield thanks to the signing of the versatile Brad Walker and secured the coveted signature of attacker Jermaine Francis, who scored eight goals in 29 games on loan at Braintree last term. While Grayson and head of football Joe Monks are still on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and, perhaps, a creative midfielder to replace the departed Anthony Mancini, there is a real sense that Pools could challenge next season.
"The aim is to get the club as high up the league as possible," John told the official Pools club website.
"I think there's a real chance that we can push to be around those last play-off places.
"That's the aim and I'm hoping to help the team and push them towards those play-off positions."
