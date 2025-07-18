New Hartlepool United striker Alex Reid said the size and commitment of the Pools fanbase convinced him to sign for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old joined Pools on Thursday and his arrival represents a real coup for the club, who have been looking to add some pace, power and a focal point to partner fellow new recruit Danny Johnson up front.

Pools have been in the market for some firepower following the high profile departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale at the beginning of the month, and Joe Grey, who penned a permanent deal with title favourites York on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the signing of experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who joined following a successful spell with League Two Walsall, represented a positive start, the sense among fans has been that the club have been in need of someone to lead the line alongside him. In Reid, Pools look to have secured one of the National League's most sought-after frontmen who should bring goals and presence to the attack.

The frontman has signed a permanent contract at Pools following a prolific loan spell at fellow National League side Wealdstone last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 games. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Reid arrives at Pools having been released by Oldham, who won promotion back to the Football League after edging out Southend in last season's play-off final, at the end of the campaign. While Reid featured sparingly for the Latics last term, he enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at fellow National League side Wealdstone, scoring 17 goals in 32 games as the Stones narrowly avoided relegation. Given his goalscoring exploits, the striker's signature was expected to be in high demand this summer.

The forward did endure a handful of controversial moments during his time at Boundary Park and was suspended in 2023 following a social media post that appeared to criticise Oldham's decision to hold a training session on Christmas Day. Nonetheless, Reid, who has also scored goals for the likes of Solihull Moors and Stockport County, looks set to be another important piece in the Pools puzzle after sealing a permanent move to Victoria Park.

"It feels good to be here," Reid told the official Pools website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing to get it sorted. I drove down today and I'm just really happy to be here.

"I think sometimes people forget that, in this league, outside of maybe, arguably, one club, this has one of the biggest fanbases in the division.

"It's a big club, it's been in the Football League. That's what attracted me to come here."