New Hartlepool United striker Alex Reid is hoping to put his National League experience to good use after signing a permanent deal with Pools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National League experience has been high on the list of new manager Simon Grayson's priorities, with the likes of Jay Benn, Jermaine Francis, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj all arriving with decent pedigree in the fifth division.

Reid has spent a large part of his career in the National League, winning promotion to League Two with Stockport County and turning out for the likes of Wrexham, Solihull Moors and AFC Fylde, where he was part of the side that won the FA Trophy under former Pools boss Dave Challinor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old joined Pools on Thursday and his arrival represents a real coup for the club, who have been looking to add some pace, power and a focal point to partner fellow new recruit Danny Johnson up front.

The frontman has signed a permanent contract at Pools following a prolific loan spell at fellow National League side Wealdstone last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 games. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Pools have been in the market for some firepower following the high profile departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale at the beginning of the month, and Joe Grey, who penned a permanent deal with title favourites York on Tuesday.

While the signing of experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who joined following a successful spell with League Two Walsall, represented a positive start, the sense among fans has been that the club have been in need of someone to lead the line alongside him. In Reid, Pools look to have secured one of the National League's most sought-after frontmen who should bring goals and presence to the attack.

Reid arrives at Pools having been released by Oldham, who won promotion back to the Football League after edging out Southend in last season's play-off final, at the end of the campaign. While Reid featured sparingly for the Latics last term, he enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at fellow National League side Wealdstone, scoring 17 goals in 32 games as the Stones narrowly avoided relegation. Given his goalscoring exploits, the striker's signature was expected to be in high demand this summer. Reid looks set to be another important piece in the Pools puzzle after sealing a permanent move to Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I know the National League like the back of my hand," Reid told the official Pools club website.

"The majority of my games have come in the National League, I've been promoted with Stockport from this league.

"Last season I was at Wealdstone where we were down the other end of the table. Top to bottom, I just feel like I know this league like the back of my hand."