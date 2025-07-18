New Hartlepool United frontman Alex Reid is targeting a promotion push after signing a permanent contract at Victoria Park.

The new recruit, who became the latest in an increasingly long list of impressive summer signings when he put pen to paper on a deal on Thursday, is hoping to hit the 20-goal mark for the second successive season next term.

While the prospect of promotion might have felt like a forlorn hope at the end of last season as Pools grappled with potentially ruinous off-field issues, there is all of a sudden a renewed sense of optimism at Victoria Park.

Pools appointed Simon Grayson, who has won four promotions in the Football League throughout his long and distinguished career, as their new boss last month and have completed nine signings so far this summer, strengthening all over the pitch. While Pools will have to cope without talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale earlier this summer, as well as Joe Grey, who completed a permanent move to title favourites York on Tuesday, there is a sense that Pools have signed smart replacements, welcoming experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who scored eight times in 30 games for League Two Walsall last season, and Reid, who managed an impressive 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone.

Elsewhere, Pools have made five new defensive additions, strengthened their midfield thanks to the signing of the versatile Brad Walker and secured the coveted signature of attacker Jermaine Francis, who scored eight goals in 29 games on loan at Braintree last term. While Grayson and head of football Joe Monks are still on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and, perhaps, a creative midfielder to replace the departed Anthony Mancini, there is a real sense that Pools could challenge next season.

"The aim for this campaign is to try and replicate what I did last season and score 20 goals," Reid, who won promotion from the National League with Stockport in 2022, told the official Pools club website.

"I want to win games with Hartlepool and get as high up as we can in the league. If you're coming to the club and not trying to aim for promotion or the play-offs, then something's gone wrong. That's what I've come here to do - score goals and get the club as high up the table as possible, win games and get smiles back on the faces of the fans."