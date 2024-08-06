Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith is "buzzing" to have signed for Hartlepool United.

Manager Darren Sarll has been in the market for a new face in-between the sticks all summer and opted to secure the services of Smith, 31, on a short term deal.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has spent the last two seasons at Morecambe, helped Cambridge return to the Football League, starting in the National League play-off final, back in 2014 and was an ever-present in the Northampton side who won promotion to League One in 2016.

After the stopper had spells at Bristol Rovers and Forest Green, Sarll signed Smith while he was in charge at Yeovil.

Smith reunites with manager Darren Sarll after signing for Pools on a short term deal. Picture by Frank Reid.

The towering goalkeeper made 50 appearances as the Glovers reached the National League play-offs and formed a close relationship with the new Pools boss following the tragic suicide of Yeovil captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died in March 2021.

Smith had been training with Pools throughout pre-season and made his first appearance in the thumping win over South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs.

He impressed again in the hard-fought win over last season's National League North runners-up Scunthorpe, making his first start and producing a superb point-blank save to deny Will Evans.

Pools have been plagued with goalkeeping problems since the departure of Ben Killip, who was an important part of the promotion-winning side under Dave Challinor in 2021 but became subject to increasing levels of criticism following the return to the Football League.

Then manager John Askey swooped to sign Pete Jameson and Joel Dixon last summer, with supporters hopeful Pools could now claim to have two high class goalkeepers on their books.

It didn't quite turn out that way, with Dixon keeping just one clean sheet in 26 games, losing his place in the side on two separate occasions and being transfer-listed in April.

Pete Jameson, likewise, found life difficult although he was much-improved after returning to the team under Kevin Phillips, one of his childhood heroes, and kept three successive home clean sheets; Pools opted not to pursue a deal for him following his release from Harrogate and he has since signed for local rivals Darlington.

For much of the summer, it looked like Pools would attempt to bring in a young goalkeeper on loan from higher up the pyramid; Everton's Zan-Luk Leban, who impressed at National League North side Farsley Celtic last season, was one of the names most often linked with a move.

However, as pre-season dragged on it became increasingly possible that Pools would head into the campaign with Joel Dixon as their only available option; while the 30-year-old has shown signs of improvement in pre-season, he still has some way to go before fans will put their faith in him.

Sarll had initially suggested he would not pursue a move for Smith, indicating the two were merely helping one another out on account of their close personal relationship.

Yet, as the National League season drew ever closer Sarll decided to change tack and completed a deal for the Sunderland-born stopper.

"I'm buzzing," Smith told the official club website.

"I've been in for quite a while and it's been quite easy, all the lads have welcomed me right from the start.

"I feel like it's a good fit."

Smith was full of praise for Sarll, who he hailed as one of the best managers he's ever worked under.

He said: "He's been unreal.

"I've said it before, he's up there with the best I've had.

"I'm going to get hammered for saying stuff like this but he is, he's just a genuinely good person."

Despite vying for the number one spot with Dixon, Smith has quickly proven himself a member of the goalkeepers union and has been enjoying working with his rival as well as teenager Josh Mazfari, who is set to spend the season on loan at Shildon while training with Pools.

"It's been class," he said.

"Like a goalkeeping group should be, we're all pushing each other.

"Everyone's at different stages in their careers and we're all encouraging each other on.

"We're all better than each other at certain aspects and we bounce off each other and learn from each other every day."

Smith became the fourth of Sarll's summer signings to have links to the local area, having been born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy.

That means he's well-placed to understand the unique footballing climate in the North East as well as the ferocious atmosphere at Victoria Park; he last visited as an opponent when Pools beat Yeovil 2-1 in 2021, with Gavan Holohan bagging a memorable added time winner.

He said: "It's always been a difficult place to come to as an away team.

"It's good to be on the right side of the fans now, hopefully!

"It can be a hostile place. It's the North East, everyone loves their football.

"It makes or breaks people's weekend. The football either ruins the weekend or makes it a good one."

With two promotions already on his CV, Smith is hoping he can establish himself in the Pools side and help them challenge at the right end of the National League table.

"I just want to play as many games as I can," he said.

"For the team, I want to help us win as many games as we can and go flying up that league."

Along with Sarll, fellow new recruit Billy Sass-Davies and assistant Carl Dickinson, Smith is set to return to his old stomping ground this Saturday as Pools begin their campaign with a long trip to Yeovil.

The Glovers won promotion back to the National league last season after winning the National League South with an impressive 95 points but the new Pools goalkeeper is relishing the prospect of returning to his former club.

He said: "It'll be the second time I've been back there since I left.

"It'll be good, it'll be a tough test.

"They've obviously just come off the back of a promotion and their manager will be right up for it; so will ours."